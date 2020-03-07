NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Students of the Araullo High School in Ermita, Manila attend their first class during the opening of the new school year on June 3, 2019
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 9-10 amid COVID-19 threat
(Philstar.com) - March 7, 2020 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Several cities announced class suspensions on March 9 and 10 after the Department of Health confirmed the first case of local transmission of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

The Health department on Saturday confirmed that the country's fifth case of the deadly disease, a man with no travel history, was indeed due to local transmission of the virus.

The 62-year-old Filipino COVID-19-infected patient is “known to have regularly visited a Muslim prayer hall in Barangay Greenhills, San Juan City.”

His 59-year-old wife, meanwhile, was announced as the country's sixth confirmed COVID-19 case.

The DOH raised the alert level of the outbreak to Code Red sublevel 1 and recommended the declaration of State of Public Health Emergency to the Office of the President.

Below are the cities where classes have been suspended.

Metro Manila

Navotas City - all levels, March 9 only 

Calabarzon

Cainta, Rizal - all levels, March 9 and 10

