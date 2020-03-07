Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 9-10 amid COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines — Several cities announced class suspensions on March 9 and 10 after the Department of Health confirmed the first case of local transmission of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

The Health department on Saturday confirmed that the country's fifth case of the deadly disease, a man with no travel history, was indeed due to local transmission of the virus.

The 62-year-old Filipino COVID-19-infected patient is “known to have regularly visited a Muslim prayer hall in Barangay Greenhills, San Juan City.”

His 59-year-old wife, meanwhile, was announced as the country's sixth confirmed COVID-19 case.

The DOH raised the alert level of the outbreak to Code Red sublevel 1 and recommended the declaration of State of Public Health Emergency to the Office of the President.

Below are the cities where classes have been suspended.

Metro Manila

Navotas City - all levels, March 9 only

Calabarzon

Cainta, Rizal - all levels, March 9 and 10