NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
In this photo from the Banaue municipal police, officers process the suspects who were caught at a checkpoint with around P1.8 million worth of dried marijuana leaves.
Philippine National Police - Banaue Facebook page
Tourism a convenient cover for weed trade, Mountain Province mayor says
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 3:58pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Tourism has become a convenient cover for the drug trade in the Cordillera region, a mayor of a town in Mountain Province said.

Citing the arrests of people posing as tourists in order to buy and transport marijuana, Sadanga Mayor Gabino Ganggangan said that tourism within the Tinglayan, Kalinga-Bontoc-Sagada, Mountain Province route is becoming a good cover for the marijuana trade.

"The fast increasing number of apprehension, and most likely more 'un-apprehended' ones within these areas show that many 'tourists' frequent these places to buy marijuana either in raw leaves or in processed form as oil or 'chocolate'," the mayor said.

That is why, Ganggangan said, the local government is never promoting tourism in Sadanga.

It been observed, he said, that many tourists who have been apprehended for marijuana were on their return trip from the places where the said route passes.

The latest apprehension only last week along the Bontoc, Mountain Province-Bugnay, Tinglayan, Kalinga Road reveals a well-organized syndicate from Metro Manila which involves even minors as couriers. 

On February 27, 2020, anti-drug operatives nabbed two residents of Antipolo City over 4.1 kilos of marijuana bricks worth P420,000 discoevered at a checkpoint in Barangay Anabel, Sadanga town.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera said that drug couriers now transact directly with marijuana dealers in the Cordillera region.

Drug dealers usually pose as tourists pretending to visit places or to see famous traditional tattoo artist Apo Whang-od (Maria Oggay).

"What ever benefits derived from tourism is not worth the damage this marijuana trade and probably other illegal drug trade is inflicting to the public," Ganggangan said.

CORDILLERA MARIJUANA MOUNTAIN PROVINCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila cop dies in accidental firing
By Rey Galupo | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer died reportedly after his gun accidentally went off following a quarrel with his wife in Sta. Ana, Manila on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
DPWH begins 180-day Roxas Boulevard rehab
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) advised motorists on Friday to brace for heavy traffic as it started repairing...
Nation
fbfb
Troopers capture NPA camp
By Jaime Laude | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Army troopers overran a New People’s Army camp in the hinterlands of Mauban, Quezon on Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Warrant out for alleged mastermind in killing of Kidapawan City broadcaster
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Tabusares allegedly masterminded the July 10, 2019 ambush on Brigada FM commentator Eduardo Dizon, who was critical of the...
Nation
fbfb
CSG revamp: Over 50 officers relieved
By Romina Cabrera | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The chief of the Philippine National Police Civil Society Group has implemented a third round of revamp, relieving over 50 officers amid allegations of corruption and other irregularities.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
3 Chinese held for extortion, illegal detention
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Three Chinese working for Philippine offshore gaming operators were apprehended for allegedly illegally detaining a Malaysian...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Free ferry rides extended until March 31
By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Commuters can avail themselves of free rides on the Pasig River ferry service until the end of March, according to the Metropolitan...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
NCRPO forms all-women police precinct in BGC
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Starting this month, policewomen would be trained to run the peacekeeping and law enforcement operations in Bonifacio Global...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
DENR seeks private firms’ help in Manila Bay cleanup
By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has asked more private firms to include in their corporate social responsibility...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
BI nabs 7 illegal Korean, Vietnamese workers
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has arrested five Koreans and two Vietnamese for allegedly working at a construction site in Pampanga...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with