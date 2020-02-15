NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Travellers wearing protective face masks walk past a travel health advisory sign upon arrival at the international airport in Manila on February 5, 2020. A 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan died on February 2 at a government hospital in Manila and appears to have been infected with the SARS-like virus before arriving in the Philippines according to the Department of Health.
AFP/Romeo Gacad
Lanao del Sur, Basilan impose tighter measures amid coronavirus fears
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2020 - 2:50pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The provincial governments in Lanao del Sur and Basilan have imposed tighter measures versus the 2019 novel coronavirus or COVID-19. 

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. said Saturday his office, their league of barangay captains, the Integrated Provincial Health Office and the Bangsamoro local government and health agencies are jointly guarding the province from COVID-19. 

The office of lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, has jurisdiction over the regional government’s emergency and disaster response contingent that also helps monitor the health situation in Lanao del Sur and other BARMM provinces.

Besides Lanao del Sur, the Bangsamoro region also covers Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Marawi and Lamitan.

Physician Allen Minalang, chief of the Lanao del Sur IPHO, said health offices in all 39 towns in the province are upbeat in providing them reports on daily admissions of patients.

“We also relay the reports immediately to the office of the provincial governor,” Minalang said.

No one so far has been admitted in any private or government hospital in BARMM for signs of COVID-19 infection since the outbreak of the disease in Wuhan, China.

Lanao del Sur also covers Marawi City that has more than 90 barangays and where hundreds of families are still in designated relief sites as a consequence of the May 23 to Oct. 16, 2017 siege by the Dawlah Islamiya terror group led by the brothers Omar and Abdullah Maute.

“Everything is being done to secure these communities from the 2019-nCoV ARD," Adiong said.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman said Saturday he cancelled their provincial Pakaradjaan Festival next month as part of their anti-COVID-19 precaution.

The yearly Pakaradjaan event, capped off with cultural activities and showcases of traditional crafts, brings together thousands of people from across the island province of Basilan, from the Zamboanga peninsula and other southern regions.

Salliman said they have also been observing the daily entry to Basilan of people arriving by sea vessels from Zamboanga City, the port capital of Region 9.

The local government unit of Lamitan City, capital of Basilan, has reportedly procured medical instruments needed for detection of incoming boat passengers with fever and signs of flu.

The provisions have reportedly been turned over to the ports management office in Lamitan City, now enforcing anti-COVID-19 efforts along with the Lamitan City health office and the Basilan provincial government. 

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila city hall employee nabbed for estafa, theft
By Rey Galupo | February 15, 2020 - 12:00am
An employee of the Manila city hall was arrested for alleged estafa and qualified theft on Thursday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Cop shot dead in Malate restaurant
By Rey Galupo | 15 hours ago
Investigators are looking into the motive behind the killing of a police officer in a restaurant in Malate, Manila on Thursday...
Nation
fbfb
2 cops wounded in NPA ambush
By Ed Amoroso | February 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Two police officers were wounded in an ambush by suspected New People’s Army rebels in Barangay San Juan in this town yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Barangay execs can apply for civil service eligibility – CSC
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Barangay officials and health workers can apply for civil service eligibility for their career advancement.
Nation
fbfb
Girl, 6, stabbed to death by father
By Raymund Catindig | February 15, 2020 - 12:00am
A six-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father in Barangay Atulu, Iguig, Cagayan on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Phone-grabbing general is NCRPO’s No. 2 man
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The police general who grabbed the cell phone of a television reporter during the Traslacion or procession of the Black Nazarene...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Quezon City to distribute protective gear to COVID-19 frontliners
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Quezon City government will distribute next week 2,500 sets of personal protective equipment and 3,500 N95 masks to frontliners...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Jeepney driver in fatal accident tests positive for shabu
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The driver of a passenger jeepney who plowed through students crossing the pedestrian lane in Makati on Thursday tested positive...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Drugs, political rivalry eyed in mayor’s slay
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Probers are eyeing illegal drugs, political rivalry and rido or family feud as possible motives for the killing of Maguindanao...
Nation
fbfb
Balloon vendor suffers burns after prank
By Rey Galupo | February 15, 2020 - 12:00am
A balloon vendor in Pandacan, Manila suffered burns after a group of pranksters set his balloons on fire on Wednesday afternoon.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with