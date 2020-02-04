‘Healing priest’ Fernando Suarez passes away at 52

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled “healing priest” Fernando Suarez passed away on Tuesday afternoon after suffering from a heart attack. He was 52.

Radyo Veritas, a Catholic-owned radio station, reported that Suarez was playing tennis at the Ayala Country Club in Alabang, Muntinlupa City when he collapsed and suffered from a heart attack.

Suarez was supposed to turn 53 on February 7.

The priest, known for performing faith healing in the country, recently made it to the news after The Diocese of Cubao issued a sanction against him and banned him from public ministry in the diocese.

Other priests belonging to his group known as the “Missionaries of Mary of the Poor” were also sanctioned.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines earlier said several other bishops banned Suarez from conducting masses in their diocese in the past for various reasons

He was also banned by Bishop Jose Cabantan of Malaybalay for conducting healing masses without the necessary permit from his diocese.

The late priest was ordained in 2002 at the age of 35.