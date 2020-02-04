NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
This screenshot shows embattled "healing priest" Fernando Suarez.
Screenshot from Fernando Suarez/File
‘Healing priest’ Fernando Suarez passes away at 52
(Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled “healing priest” Fernando Suarez passed away on Tuesday afternoon after suffering from a heart attack. He was 52.

Radyo Veritas, a Catholic-owned radio station, reported that Suarez was playing tennis at the Ayala Country Club in Alabang, Muntinlupa City when he collapsed and suffered from a heart attack.

Suarez was supposed to turn 53 on February 7.

The priest, known for performing faith healing in the country, recently made it to the news after The Diocese of Cubao issued a sanction against him and banned him from public ministry in the diocese.

Other priests belonging to his group known as the “Missionaries of Mary of the Poor” were also sanctioned.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines earlier said several other bishops banned Suarez from conducting masses in their diocese in the past for various reasons

He was also banned by Bishop Jose Cabantan of Malaybalay for conducting healing masses without the necessary permit from his diocese.

The late priest was ordained in 2002 at the age of 35.

FERNANDO SUAREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan LRT-2 stations to be repaired by end of June 2020
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Operations at the Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan stations of the LRT-2 line are expected to return by the end of June 20...
Nation
fbfb
2 women held for gossiping about neighbor
By Gilbert Bayoran | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Two housewives were arrested in Aparri town yesterday in connection with the charges they are facing for allegedly spreading rumors that their neighbor had an illicit affair.
Nation
fbfb
Trader runs over, kills gunman who shot SUV
By John Unson | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
A businessman ran over and killed an alleged gun-for-hire who ambushed his vehicle in Pikit, North Cotabato on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Baguio temperature dips to 10.6 °C
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 days ago
The temperature in this city dropped to 10.6 degrees Celsius yesterday, the lowest so far this year.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-Nueva Vizcaya engineer gets 16 years over road project
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 4, 2020 - 12:00am
A former municipal engineer of Alfonso Castañeda town in Nueva Vizcaya has been sentenced to up to 16 years in prison in connection with a farm-to-market road.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Silliman implements ‘alternative learning scheme’ amid nCoV threat
5 hours ago
Silliman announced late Monday that academic activities and assessment at the School of Basic Education will be done at home...
Nation
fbfb
9 hours ago
Jolo fire leaves at least 2,000 families homeless
By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The Bureau of Fire Protection-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is still investigating what started the fire that razed thousands...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Taal fishers seek window hours to harvest, feed fish
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Fishermen in Taal Lake are appealing to the government to give them “window hours” to feed and harvest fish as...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
San Juan breaks ground for P1 billion socialized housing
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
At least 500 families will benefit from the second P1.03-billion socialized housing project in San Juan City that broke ground...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Bilibid raid: Gadgets, appliances seized
By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Police swooped down yesterday on the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City where they confiscated...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with