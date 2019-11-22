Cubao Diocese bans ‘healing priest’ from officiating masses

MANILA, Philippines — The Diocese of Cubao on Friday announced that it is prohibiting embattled “healing priest” Fernando Suarez from public ministry in the diocese.

According to a report from the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines News, Cubao bishop Honesto Ongtioco issued sanctions against Suarez and other priests belonging to his group known as the “Missionaries of Mary of the Poor.”

With Ongtioco’s sanctions, Suarez and his members are barred from celebrating masses and administering other sacraments in the diocese.

“They have no permission and they do not have faculty until all the cases or allegations hurled against them are cleared,” Ongtioco was quoted by the news.

The report said Ongtioco refused to disclose details on the Suarez’s case.

In October, Suarez was also banned by Bishop Jose Cabantan of Malaybalay for conducted healing masses without the necessary permit from his diocese.

The CBCP said several other bishops banned Suarez from conducting masses in their diocese in the past for various reasons. — Rosette Adel