Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts Davao Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Davao del Sur on Friday night.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor occurred at about 7:18 p.m., with its epicenter traced 25 kilometers northeast of Digos City.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4, which is classified as moderately strong, in Malungon town in Sarangani, Koronadal City and Tupi in South Cotabato.

The tremor was felt at Intensity 3 in Alabel, Sarangani and General Santos City and Intensity 2 in Kiamba, Sarangani and Don Carlos, Bukidnon.

There was no reported damage, but Phivolcs warned of aftershocks.