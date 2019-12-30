Quake jolts Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude-4.9 earthquake jolted the town of Sarangani in Davao Occidental yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 5:12 p.m., was located 114 kilometers southwest of Sarangani.

The quake was recorded at Intensity I in General Santos City; Alabel and Malungon towns, both in Sarangani province, and Tupi, South Cotabato.

No damage or aftershocks were expected from the quake, Phivolcs said.