Fire at residential area in Tondo reaches fourth alarm

MANILA, Philippines — A fourth alarm fire was confirmed to be razing a residential area at Gate 10 in Parola, Tondo, Manila, as confirmed by the Manila Public Information Office.

No injuries or casualties are reported as of this writing. Authorities are also reportedly on site to combat the blaze.

The Bureau of Fire Protection has fire alarm levels to determine how many fire trucks should be dispatched. Fires that are raised to the fourth alarm level are under the jurisdiction of the local fire district concerned rather than the local substation.

This is a developing story.