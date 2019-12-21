Scavenger gunned down in Tondo

MANILA, Philippines — A 29-year-old scavenger was allegedly shot dead by his neighbor following an argument in Tondo, Manila on Thursday night.

Rogelio Tomelden, of Aroma Compound, died at the scene from three gunshots to the head.

Capt. Henry Navarro, chief of the Manila Police District homicide section, said the assailant, Rommel Bayarcal, 22, fled after the attack.

Police have launched a manhunt for Bayarcal.

Navarro said their investigation showed that Tomelden and Bayarcal figured in a verbal tussle for unknown reason.

The suspect opted to go home. Minutes later, residents said shots rang out and Tomelden was seen lifeless.