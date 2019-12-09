SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority relaunched the Pasig River Ferry Service on Monday.
Pasig River, Manila to Cavite ferries free until January
December 9, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila to Cavite water jeepneys and Pasig River ferry system have been launched and will be free until January.

The Department of Transportation announced that shipping companies Seaborne Shipping Company Inc. and Shogun Ships Co. Inc. agreed to have the Manila to Cavite ferry service be free until January 9.

The ferry service brings down the three-hour travel time from Manila to Cavite and vice versa to 15 to 20 minutes.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority also relaunched the Pasig River ferry service, which will offer free rides until January 31.

"The Pasig River ferry service has been an alternative mode of transport to Metro Manila commuters who want to avoid traveling the busy streets of Metro Manila," MMDA chairman Danilo Lim said.

Lim said the free rides seek to encourage the public to patronize the ferry service instead of public utility vehicles to avoid the hassles of commuting.

The MMDA chairman said the relaunch of the ferry service would provide additional safe and speedy boats, as well as rehabilitated stations and additional personnel.

The Pasig River ferry service, which has seven boats that can accommodate a varying number of passengers, will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Stations are important elements in the operation of the ferry service. We commit to provide safe and convenient travel to the passengers," Lim said.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto earlier said the local government is committed to make the ferry service a success.

"Sa tingin ko, ito na ang magiging pinakamatagumpay na paglalakbay ng #PasigRiverFerry (I think this will be the most successful journey of the Pasig River Ferry)," Sotto tweeted.

The ferry service will have 11 stations in the following areas:

Pasig City: Pinagbuhatan, San Joaquin and Maybunga
Makati City: Guadalupe, Valenzuela
Mandaluyong City: Hulo
Manila: Lambingan, Sta. Ana, PUP, Lawton, Escolta

Three more stations are planned to be constructed in Quinta Market in Manila, Circuit Makati in Makati and Kalawaan in Pasig.

