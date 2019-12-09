Pasig River, Manila to Cavite ferries free until January

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila to Cavite water jeepneys and Pasig River ferry system have
The Department of Transportation announced that shipping companies Seaborne Shipping Company Inc. and Shogun Ships Co. Inc. agreed to have the Manila to Cavite ferry service be free until January 9.
The ferry service brings down the three-hour travel time from Manila to Cavite and vice versa to 15 to 20 minutes.
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority also relaunched the
"The
Lim said the free rides seek to encourage the public to patronize the ferry service instead of public utility vehicles to avoid the hassles of commuting.
The MMDA chairman said the relaunch of the ferry service would provide additional safe and speedy boats,
The
"Stations are important elements in the
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto earlier said
"
— Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) December 9, 2019
Sa tingin ko, itona ang magiging pinakamatagumpayna paglalakbay ng#PasigRiverFerry.
Masaya ako na
nakapag- ambag ang pamahalaan ngPasig dito. Gagamitin ngMMDA ang dalawang57-seater natin(M/B MUTYA NG PASIG 1 & 2)
Nag-test ride kami
kanina kasama sinaSen Bong Go. pic .twitter.com/ qb5i5jXgq1
The ferry service will have 11 stations in the following areas:
Pasig City:
Makati City: Guadalupe, Valenzuela
Mandaluyong City:
Manila:
