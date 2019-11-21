NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The city of Baguio celebrated the second anniversary of its recognition as a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Creative Cities Network with an ongoing 2019 iBagiw Festival.
DOT/Release
Baguio City marks 2nd year of UNESCO recognition with iBagiw fest
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 8:50pm

MANILA, Philippines— The city of Baguio celebrated the second anniversary of its recognition as a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Creative Cities Network with an ongoing 2019 iBagiw Festival.

The festival is named after “iBagiw,” which literally means “someone from Baguio” or “something made in Baguio.”

In 2017, UNESCO hailed Baguio City, the summer capital, as Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art.

In view of this, the iBagiw showcases over 500 creations of local artists and artisans housed in the ruins of the Diplomat Hotel, the circa 1913 Dominican retreat house in the newly-inaugurated Heritage Hill Nature Park with an overview of the City some 5000 feet above sea level.

The festival was opened on Saturday with a ceremony led by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

It was organized by the Baguio City local government and the Department of Tourism-Cordillera Administrative Region Office, Tourism Promotions Board, and the Baguio Arts and Creative Council.

“iBagiw Festival is borne of the artful creativeness and prideful sense of community here in Baguio City in which the sprawling heritage site is put to a most ideal use and the nobler purpose of supporting the arts, as well as boosting local tourism,” Jovita Ganongan, Officer-in-Charge Director of the DOT-CAR said.

“We can’t wait to establish Baguio City as the Arts Capital in Southeast Asia and we will welcome artists from other countries to participate in iBagiw as guest participants next year,” Magalong said.

The DOT said Baguio City is envisioned as a major creative arts hub in the Southeast Asian region. 

“Baguio City is dramatically living up to its title as the Philippines' first UNESCO Creative City as collective creativity literally soared to greater heights, turning the Dominican Heritage Hill Nature Park into a meaningful venue of this year's celebration of the second anniversary of the prestigious recognition,” she said. 

Last October, UNESCO hailed Cebu as Creative City of Design. —Rosette Adel

 

BAGUIO CITY UNESCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Faeldon tried to realign P1 billion BuCor funds — Drilon
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Around P1 billion in Bureau of Corrections funding supposedly allocated to improve regional prisons for this year has not been released after sacked BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon tried to realign the budget to his...
Nation
Soldier killed in fight with Army sergeant
By Ghio Ong | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
A soldier was shot dead after he got into a fight with an Army sergeant in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City before dawn yesterday.
Nation
Sales rep claims P22 million lotto prize
By Rainier Allan Ronda | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
A sales representative has claimed the 6/45 Mega Lotto’s P22-million jackpot, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
Nation
1,000th day in detention: Robredo seeks De Lima’s release
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Vice President Leni Robredo and other opposition leaders called on the government anew to free Sen. Leila de Lima, who marked her 1,000th day in jail yesterday over what they called politically motivated drug charges....
Nation
Duterte on PNP chief aspirants: They’re all good
By Alexis Romero | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Saying the contenders for the next Philippine National Police chief are all good, President Duterte admitted on Tuesday night that he was still carefully weighing his choice for the post.
Nation
Latest
1 hour ago
Baguio City marks 2nd year of UNESCO recognition with iBagiw fest
1 hour ago
The city of Baguio celebrated the second anniversary of its recognition as a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific...
Nation
22 hours ago
Ramon weakens into LPA as Sarah strengthens
By Helen Flores | 22 hours ago
Typhoon Ramon weakened into a low-pressure area yesterday after lashing Northern Luzon even as the state weather bureau warned...
Nation
Over 40 drug suspects nabbed in Quezon City, Pasay
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
An estimated P200,000 worth of shabu and over 40 suspects were apprehended during simultaneous anti-crime operations in Quezon City on Tuesday.
22 hours ago
Nation
Centralized bus dispatch system pushed
By Jess Diaz | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Marikina City Rep. Bayani Fernando yesterday pushed for a centralized bus dispatching system to ease traffic congestion along EDSA and other major roads in Metro Manila.
22 hours ago
Nation
3 Chinese arrested for kidnapping Malaysian
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Three Chinese were apprehended for allegedly kidnapping a Malaysian man in Parañaque City on Tuesday night.
22 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with