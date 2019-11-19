NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This undated image shows an empty classroom.
Philstar.com/Stock
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 19
(Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 10:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units suspended classes for Tuesday due to the bad weather caused by Typhoon Ramon and the Bukidnon earthquake.

“Ramon” is forecast to make landfall over the Babuyan Islands between the afternoon or evening on Tuesday prompting some LGUs in the northern provinces to call off classes.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Kadingilan, Bukidnon Monday evening. This quake also jolted some areas in Mindanao and left some infrastructures damaged.

Phivolcs also warned the public of aftershocks.

Here’s a running list of areas with class suspensions on Tuesday, November 19. Can’t view the list? (Click: here)

BUKIDNON QUAKE CLASS SUSPENSIONS EARTHQUAKE PHIVOLCS RAMON RAMONPH WALANG PASOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LTO suspends license, car registration of driver who dragged Manila traffic enforcer
17 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office on Monday ordered the suspension of the driver’s license of the man who was allegedly...
Nation
Isko Moreno slams new ‘vandalism,' calls it waste of taxes
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
An irked Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso faced the media on Monday after discovering spraypaint graffiti on a telecom box...
Nation
Traffic enforcer dragged by SUV driver gets promotion
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
A 21-year-old traffic enforcer who was injured after being dragged by the driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) through...
Nation
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for SEA Games
7 days ago
A number of academic institutions on Tuesday announced class suspensions on December 2 to 7 in view of the activities connected...
Nation
Bus driver shot dead by passenger
By Ed Amoroso | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
A bus driver was shot dead by his unidentified passenger in Noveleta, Cavite on Sunday night.
Nation
Latest
13 hours ago
Bukidnon vice governor convicted of graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Bukidnon Vice Gov. Rogelio Quiño has been convicted of graft and is facing up to eight years in prison.
Nation
13 hours ago
Classes in quake-hit North Cotabato areas remain suspended
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The municipal government of Makilala in this province has extended the suspension of classes in schools where buildings are...
Nation
13 hours ago
House probe on P35 million Batocabe bounty set
By Cet Dematera | 13 hours ago
The House committee on public accounts will conduct an inquiry into the disbursement of the P35 million bounty for information...
Nation
13 hours ago
More military assets to be deployed in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | 13 hours ago
More military equipment will be deployed in Sulu to help ground forces defeat Abu Sayyaf bandits and neutralize foreign terrorists...
Nation
Cases vs ‘ninja cops’ up for resolution – DOJ
By Evelyn Macairan | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Justice concluded yesterday its investigation of former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde and 13 alleged “ninja cops” tagged in the recycling of at least P648 million...
13 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with