Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 19

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units suspended classes for Tuesday due to the bad weather caused by Typhoon Ramon and the Bukidnon earthquake.

“Ramon” is forecast to make landfall over the Babuyan Islands between the afternoon or evening on Tuesday prompting some LGUs in the northern provinces to call off classes.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Kadingilan, Bukidnon Monday evening. This quake also jolted some areas in Mindanao and left some infrastructures damaged.

Phivolcs also warned the public of aftershocks.

Here’s a running list of areas with class suspensions on Tuesday, November 19. Can’t view the list? (Click: here)