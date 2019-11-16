ASF hits another Pampanga town

CLARK FREEPORT, MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of pigs have reportedly died of African swine fever (ASF) in Porac town.

Quoting Porac Mayor Jing Capil, Eric Jimenez of the public affairs office of the Clark Development Corp. said the affected pigs were raised in a farm owned by a Chinese businessman.

“As per Mayor Jing Capil, thousands of pigs died due to ASF. He said the name of the farm is A1 Farm... He gave no other details,” Jimenez said.

ASF cases in Pampanga had been earlier reported in San Simon, Apalit and Candaba.

The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization said new ASF cases were reported in Luzon, including the cities of Caloocan and Malabon in Metro Manila.

ASF cases were previously reported in Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon City, Cavite and Nueva Ecija.

The Department of Agriculture said around 70,000 pigs have been culled since July