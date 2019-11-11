After surprise inspection, Isko Moreno bans Divisoria sidewalk vendors again

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Manila on Monday shut down sidewalk stalls in Divisoria anew after discovering mounds of garbage in the area.

The order came after Manila Mayor Isko Moreno conducted a surprise inspection at around 5:30 a.m. at the Binondo portion of Ilaya Street. The Recto portion of the street was found clean.

The surprise inspection, recorded on the mayor's Facebook Live, was after Moreno allowed the vendors to return to the district and set up shop. He first banned them in July.

Moreno scolded the vendors and police officers who were in the vicinity during the inspection and slammed them for their negligence on waste management.

"Hindi ba kayo nahihiya dyan o talagang baboy din kayo sa bahay? Kailangan ko pa kayo sorpresahin? Pinaghahanapbuhay ko na nga kayo eh," he said. (Aren’t you ashamed or you’re also pigs at home? Do we really need to surprise you? You are already given opportunity to work)

The mayor also lamented why they need to be forced to pick up the litter on the streets.

“Kung ganyan lang din naman ang iiwan sa’tin araw-araw, tigil na silang lahat,” Moreno said. (If they would continue to leave that every day, then they should stop)

Moreno continued his complaints against the vendors in his speech during the flag-raising ceremony at the Manila City Hall.

'Extortion of vendors back'

Unnamed syndicates once again reported to have attempted to extort money from vendors ahead of the Christmas season, Moreno said in his city hall speech.

“To the organizers who are watching, return the money you advanced from the vendors,” Moreno said in Filipino.

"Manigas kayo! Mga abusado kayo. Mapanlinlang! Ang kaya niyong linlangin, mga maliliit na tao. Matiyempuhan ko lang kayo. Iba na. Maniwala kayo sa akin. Talagang hindi pala kayo makuha sa diplomasya," he also said. (You’re abusive. Deceitful! You can only deceive small people. If I catch you. It will be different. Believe me. You really can’t be dealt through diplomacy)

In July, Moreno also prohibited sidewalk vendors in known shopping areas and busy streets such as Divisoria, Quiapo, Blumentritt, Lagusnilad Underpass and the areas near Bonifacio monument to ease traffic congestion in these areas.

Moreno then said his move was not anti-poor citing the alleged syndicates or organizers who extort money from street vendors.

He alleged organizers are being paid up to P30,000 for a table and for rights to sell. He also claimed vendors pay “Eddie and Patty” P350 and P500 a day for this.

Asked who Eddie and Patty are, Moreno replied “Eh ‘di siya…Pati mga kasama niya, (it’s an unnamed them and their companions)” referring to corrupt syndicates collecting money.

Last week, reports said Moreno allowed vendors to once again sell in Divisoria if they only occupy the 1x1 meter space allotted for each stall. Moreover, they are only allowed on Carmen Planas, Tabora Streets and Ilaya street near Moriones.

They are prohibited on major roads that were declared vendor-free such as Juan Luna Street and Recto Avenue.

Under Section 4 of “Tapat Ko, Linis Ko” or Ordinance 8572 signed by Moreno on October 25, citizens are prohibited from "leaving trash and other refuse in the gutter, sidewalks, streets, alleyway and roads."

Violators would be fined of up to P5,000 and be jailed for up to 30 days, or both.

The city government failed to disclose if the new order on banning Divisoria vendors has been put into writing. — Rosette Adel