Rainy day
"Habagat" or the southwest monsoon is causing rainshowers in Metro Manila and nearby provinces as Tropical Depression Egay barrels toward the northernmost portion of the Philippine area of responsibility.
Ricci Chan stock photo via Unsplash
Nonstop rains prompt Metro Manila cities to suspend classes midday
(Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 11:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon locally known as "habagat" continuous to trigger continuous rains in Metro Manila, prompting some mayors to call off afternoon classes in the capital areas.

State weather bureau PAGASA raised a "yellow warning" signaling heavy rainfall in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela.

The rest of Metro Manila, meanwhile, have been affected by light to moderate rains since Monday morning, persisting throughout the afternoon.

Local government units of Manila, Valenzuela, Caloocan, San Juan, Las Piñas, Marikina, Parañaque, Taguig and Muntinlupa suspended classes in private and public schools starting noon, anticipating flooding due to the incessant downpour.

UPDATED: List of #WalangPasok announcements for July 1, 2019

Accuweather's daily forecast for Metro Manila indicates some thunderstorms in the morning or afternoon and cloudy skies until Thursday.

By Friday, Metro Manila is likely to see clearer weather with a few thunderstorms in spots before having partly sunny skies with fewer thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, "Egay," while not directing causing the rainy outlook in Metro Manila, continues to target the northernmost tip of the country, placing northern islands of Babuyan and Batanes under Signal No. 1.

