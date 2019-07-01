Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 1

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units called off classes Monday, July 1, due to Tropical Depression Egay and rains brought by the southwest monsoon.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, PAGASA said the center of "Egay" is at 165 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

While "Egay" is seen to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday, the "habagat" or southwest monsoon would continue to bring rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Antique, Aklan and western Iloilo.

Here is a running list of areas with class suspensions as of 11:36 a.m. Monday, July 1:

All levels:

Metro Manila

Manila City, starting 12 p.m.

Valenzuela City, starting 12 p.m.

Caloocan City, starting 12 p.m.

Quezon City

San Juan City, starting 12 p.m.

Marikina City, starting 12 p.m.

Las Piñas City, starting 12 p.m.

Muntinlupa City, starting 12 p.m.

Luzon provinces

Olongapo City, starting 12 p.m.

Province of Bataan, starting 12 p.m.

Masantol, Pampanga, starting 12 p.m.

Pulilan, Bulacan, starting 12 p.m.

Bocaue, Bulacan

Marilao, Bulacan

Baliwag, Bulacan

Paombong, Bulacan

Balagtas, Bulacan

City of Meycauayan, Bulacan

Hagonoy, Bulacan

Sta. Maria, Bulacan

Pulilan, Bulacan

Pandi, Bulacan

Pre-school to senior high school:

Metro Manila

Malabon City

Navotas City

Luzon provinces