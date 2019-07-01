FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Students wade through the flood in Araneta Avenue corner E. Rodriguez in Quezon City due to Typhoon Henry last July 17, 2018.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 1
(Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units called off classes Monday, July 1, due to Tropical Depression Egay and rains brought by the southwest monsoon.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, PAGASA said the center of "Egay" is at 165 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

While "Egay" is seen to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday, the "habagat" or southwest monsoon would continue to bring rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Antique, Aklan and western Iloilo.

Here is a running list of areas with class suspensions as of 11:36 a.m. Monday, July 1:

All levels:

Metro Manila

  • Manila City, starting 12 p.m.
  • Valenzuela City, starting 12 p.m.
  • Caloocan City, starting 12 p.m.
  • Quezon City
  • San Juan City, starting 12 p.m.
  • Marikina City, starting 12 p.m.
  • Las Piñas City, starting 12 p.m.
  • Muntinlupa City, starting 12 p.m.

Luzon provinces

  • Olongapo City, starting 12 p.m.
  • Province of Bataan, starting 12 p.m.
  • Masantol, Pampanga, starting 12 p.m.
  • Pulilan, Bulacan, starting 12 p.m.
  • Bocaue, Bulacan
  • Marilao, Bulacan
  • Baliwag, Bulacan
  • Paombong, Bulacan
  • Balagtas, Bulacan
  • City of Meycauayan, Bulacan
  • Hagonoy, Bulacan
  • Sta. Maria, Bulacan
  • Pulilan, Bulacan
  • Pandi, Bulacan

Pre-school to senior high school:

Metro Manila

  • Malabon City
  • Navotas City

Luzon provinces

  • Mariveles, Bataan
  • Morong, Bataan
  • Pilar, Bataan
  • Bustos, Bulacan
  • Lian, Batangas
  • Masantol, Pampanga (public): Sapaang, Kawayan Elementary School and High School
  • Porac, Pampanga (public): Katutubo Village, Sapang Uwak, Camias, Diaz, Villa Maria
  • Macabebe, Pampanga (public): Brgy. Candelaria Riverside, Brgy. Sta Maria
  • Sasmuan, Pampanga (public): Mabuanbuan Elementary School, Malusac Elementary School and High School, Sebitanan Elementary School, Batang 2nd Elementary School

EGAYPH WALANG PASOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace lectures SC Senior Associate Justice Carpio on the law
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio's remarks on the West Philippine Sea row are confusing the public, Malacañang...
Headlines
Pinoys 3rd sexiest in the world
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Filipinos were rated third among the “sexiest” nationalities in the world, after Ukranians and Danes, according...
Headlines
Palace rates Duterte 9 out of 10
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Despite criticisms of the administration’s key policies including its stance on the South China Sea row and the bloody...
Headlines
Sulu troops told: Bombing means lax security
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday called on government troops in Sulu to strengthen their security measures in the wake of explosions...
Headlines
Samboy Lim’s girl rises in UP, pays tribute to parents
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
More than anything, it was her father’s presence that completed the special day of 22-year-old Jamie Christine Lim,...
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Government not giving up on federalism
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang is not giving up on its push for federalism even if President Duterte himself has raised the possibility...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Ties restored as Canada takes back garbage
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The relationship between the Philippines and Canada has become cordial again as the ship carrying tons of garbage rejected...
Headlines
11 hours ago
France vows to uphold international law in SCS
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Following President Duterte’s challenge to Western powers to help the Philippines tackle China, France emphasized it...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Antonio Carpio: Constitution must prevail
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Is Recto (Reed) Bank part of Philippine territory?
Headlines
11 hours ago
WHO: Most epileptics from poor countries lack treatment
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Most people with epilepsy in the Philippines and other low-income countries are not getting treatment and are likely to die...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with