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Music

Maymay Entrata, Baby Dolls, Carmelle also enter Grammys race

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 1:07pm
Maymay Entrata, Baby Dolls, Carmelle also enter Grammys race
Composite photo of Maymay Entrata and Baby Dolls
Maymay Entrata via Instagram, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipino artists are entering their songs for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, specifically in the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

Asian Pop is one of five new categories being introduced at the upcoming ceremony although its announcement drew backlash from industry leaders especially Asian artists.

The Recording Academy, which organized the Grammys, ultimately decided to keep the category in contention but with some reservations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MayMay Entrata (@maymay)

With the race now open, local singers Maymay Entrata, Carmelle Collado and Khimo Gumatay are all entering submissions in the new category.

Maymay submitted her track "Masunog Man," Carmelle entered "Morena," and Khimo put up "Isayaw Mo Lang" for Asian Pop Music Performance consideration.

On Instagram, Maymay said her song was quite personal as it was a representation of the grief she experienced after her mother Lora passed away last year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CARMELLE (@carmelle_lite)

"This makes me feel so seen," the "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" winner also said. "Kasabay sa alon, bandera ng OPM ay babangon!"

Carmelle — whose "Sobra-Sobra" is the Philippine entry for the inaugural Eurovision Asia next month — similarly dedicated her entry to Filipino female artists like her, while "Idol Philippines" winner Khimo thanked all who supported local music.

Rising girl group Baby Dolls will also be joining the Asian Pop race with viral hit "Oohh Lala Baby," also thanking on Instagram the widespread support for OPM.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KHIMO (@khimogumatay)

The three singers join P-pop groups SB19 and BINI who also announced entries to the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. SB19 submitted "Visa" while BINI entered "Unang Kilig."

SB19's only other entry was "Lawless" in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category where another local musical group Ben&Ben put up the reimagined version of its song "Leaves."

BINI, on the other hand, is vying for Best New Artist and Best Song Written for Visual Media with its "Forgotten Island" track "A Parallel World."

Active Recording Academy members can review official submissions and cast their ballots for nominees until October 22.

Nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards will be announced on November 16 ahead of the ceremony on Feb. 7, 2027.

RELATED: Ben&Ben submits reimagined track for Grammys 2027

BABY DOLLS

CARMELLE COLLADO

GRAMMY

GRAMMY AWARD

GRAMMY AWARDS

GRAMMYS

KHIMO GUMATAY

MAYMAY ENTRATA
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