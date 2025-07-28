Sofronio Vasquez calls SONA 2025 performance validation of professionalism

MANILA, Philippines — "The Voice" Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez III is overwhelmed to be performing at the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) but still considers it as a validation of his identity as a professional singer.

Radio Television Malacanang released a video of Sofronio preparing for his performance of the national anthem at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fourth SONA today, July 28.

Sofronio shared he was both delighted and overwhelmed upon hearing the unofficial communication on getting invited to the 2025 SONA

"Bihira 'yung chances. It's a karangalan talaga to sing in front of the president, just to honor the country," Sofronio said.

He performed in Malacañang earlier this year for Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos following his historic "The Voice" win.

The singer called the upcoming performance a great honor for him, both personally and professionally.

"Nakadagdag siya ng aking self-esteem, recognition, and worth as a performer and a professional singer," the singer noted.

Sofronio even said Marcos Jr.'s speech about his administration's accomplishments in the last year reflects his own.

For Sofronio, "Lupang Hinirang" may appear simple but its lyrics remain powerful. The national anthem is significant because even the youngest Filipinos know the song, calling to them as a citizen of the republic.

"We have to understand, be particular of our emotions," Sofronio continued. "We have to respect, understand, and of course, just share the simplicity of Filipinos kasi Filipinos are very simple but we are very hardworking and ambitious."

He added that performing acapella remains a challenge for most singers, but singing "Lupang Hinirang" from the heart is a show of honor for God, country, and all Filipinos listening.

The excitement is there, Sofronio said, especially flying out from the United States, where he is now based to celebrates his heritage.

"Excited na excited ako. Nakaka-proud lang na kahit... I guess the song also talks about — kahit saan ka mag-punta — you always come back to your chosen land," Sofronio ended.

The Misamis Occidental-born Sofronio made history as the first Filipino and first Asian male winner of "The Voice" last year.

During his Malacañang courtesy last January, Sofronio sang John Lennon's "Imagine" and "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman" — the song that clinched him the win.

Last year, "Lupang Hinirang" was performed at the SONA by Bicolana singer Blessie Mae Abagat, a three-time medalist at the World Championships of Performing Arts.

The first two SONAs of Marcos saw Ilocano choral group the Samiweng Singers and classical singer Lara Maigue performing the national anthem.

