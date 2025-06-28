^

Music

Bruce Springsteen digs into vault to rewrite his 'lost' '90s

Issam Ahmed - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 10:15am
Bruce Springsteen digs into vault to rewrite his 'lost' '90s
Musician Bruce Springsteen performs during the 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. The Boss is officially a billionaire, Forbes said July 19, 2024, estimating that Bruce Springsteen is conservatively worth $1.1 billion.
AFP / Valerie Macon

WASHINGTON, United States — Conventional wisdom among Bruce Springsteen fans holds that the 1990s were his "lost" decade — a period where he struggled to chart a new course after parting ways with his longtime collaborators, the E Street Band.

It turns out "The Boss" never bought into that narrative, and now he's aiming to overturn it with a new collection of unreleased material, "Tracks II: The Lost Albums," released on Friday.

"I often read about myself in the '90s as having some lost period," the 75-year-old rocker said in a 17-minute documentary released last week.

"Actually, Patti and I were parenting very young children at the time, so that affected some of your workout," he conceded, referencing his wife and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa. "But really, I was working the whole time."

During the Covid pandemic, Springsteen returned to his archives and "finished everything I had in my vault."

The result is a sprawling box set compilation of 83 songs organized thematically into seven albums, spanning his output from 1983 to 2018.

But the greatest spotlight falls on the 1990s — a decade long seen as a wilderness period for the New Jersey native, who was said to be struggling to find a solo identity during his hiatus from the E Street Band.

Springsteen first burst onto the national scene in the '70s as a would-be heir to Bob Dylan, hit new commercial heights in the '80s with "Born in the USA," and delivered what many view as the definitive artistic response to the 9/11 attacks with "The Rising."

Related: 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen officially a billionaire

One album in the box set revisits the "Streets of Philadelphia Sessions," evoking the namesake hit with a moody blend of synthesizers and pulsing drumbeats as he explores dark emotional terrain.

"I'd made three albums about relationships, I had a fourth one," Springsteen said. "It was particularly dark, and I just didn't know if my audience was going to be able to hear it at that moment."

Another record, "Somewhere North of Nashville," is a rollicking, country-rooted romp. A third, "Inyo," recorded in the late '90s along California's borderlands, is an ode to Mexican-American culture.

Springsteen is far from the first major artist to unearth new material from songs that were originally shelved, following a tradition established by Dylan's "Bootleg Series" in 1991.

"Tracks II," as the name suggests, is a sequel to 1998's "Tracks" — and "Tracks III" is set to follow.

Over the years, critics have often argued there's a reason some tracks remain unreleased — with "new" Beatles songs based on the late John Lennon's homemade demos often cited as proof that not every vault needs to be reopened.

So far, however, "Tracks II" has been received favorably by many reviewers.

"For any fan, it's a revelation to hear the secret mischief that Bruce Springsteen was making in the shadows, during his most low-profile era — the music he made for himself, after years of making music for the world," wrote Rob Sheffield in Rolling Stone.

RELATED: Donald Trump insults Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift from Air Force One

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

SPRINGSTEEN

THE BOSS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Dave Grohl team up for 'F1' track 'Drive'
3 days ago

Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Dave Grohl team up for 'F1' track 'Drive'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Grammy winner Ed Sheeran gathered an all-star team to create the single "Drive" for Warner Bros. and Apple Original...
Music
fbtw
Jessie J undergoes breast cancer surgery
3 days ago

Jessie J undergoes breast cancer surgery

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The “Price Tag” singer shared her health update earlier today on Instagram. 
Music
fbtw
Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates
4 days ago

Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
"Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" winner Fyang Smith opens a new chapter in her career after launching her five-track...
Music
fbtw
BTS&rsquo; Suga donates 5 billion won to build autism treatment center
4 days ago

BTS’ Suga donates 5 billion won to build autism treatment center

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
After completing military service, Suga has funded autism therapy center for children with a staggering donation.
Music
fbtw
From clash to cash: Oasis brothers set for 2025 reunion tour
4 days ago

From clash to cash: Oasis brothers set for 2025 reunion tour

4 days ago
Fifteen years after their explosive split, British music legends Liam and Noel Gallagher are reuniting for an Oasis tour that...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with