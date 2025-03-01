Zack Tabudlo launches new era with single 'Diving'

MANILA, Philippines — After half a year of no new music, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has officially launched his new era with a new single titled “Diving.”



A full English track written and produced by Zack himself, “Diving” is a heartfelt pop-R&B track that captures the emotional rollercoaster of falling for someone who keeps playing with your heart. With its catchy, relatable lyrics and infectious melody, “Diving” can be an anthem for anyone who was caught in a complicated love.



Along with the release of this track comes a major rebrand for the singer’s visual direction. As he continues to grow and adapt, Zack is now hoping to show a different side of him: something more vibrant and more youthful — a direction that can be clearly seen in the cover art of the new single.



After years of continued success in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, Zack remains deeply grateful, acknowledging that none of this would have been possible without his fans. As he embarks on this new era of his musical journey, he carries with him the support of a devoted fanbase that has grown with him.

For Zack, the release of “Diving” is just the beginning of a new chapter. Fans can expect more music from him as he continues to work with US-based producers.

