Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz showcase musical instruments skills in AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' cover

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz showed their drumming and guitaring prowess respectively in a video posted on social media.

As seen in Rayver's Instagram account, the video shows the Kapuso couple playing a cover of AC/DC's rock song "Highway To Hell."

"Rockers in da haussss!" Rayver captioned his post, tagging Julie Anne.

Rayver and Julie Anne are currently reprising their roles as hosts of “The Clash 2024,” with Ai-Ai delas Alas, Lani Misalucha, and Christian Bautista taking the helm as judges.

“Mas madali for me, Tito Boy, kasi nandoon na iyong rapport and chemistry. Pero ‘pag nandoon kami sa work, professional kami,” Rayver said, when asked by Boy Abunda how it is working with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Julie Anne attended Bingo Plus' new Pinoy "perya" (circus) game Pinoy Drop Ball with Maine Mendoza and P-pop group Alamat.

