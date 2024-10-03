^

Music

Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz showcase musical instruments skills in AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' cover

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 9:00am
Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz showcase musical instruments skills in AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' cover
Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose in a Twitter post on March 15, 2022
Rayver Cruz via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz showed their drumming and guitaring prowess respectively in a video posted on social media. 

As seen in Rayver's Instagram account, the video shows the Kapuso couple playing a cover of AC/DC's rock song "Highway To Hell."

"Rockers in da haussss!" Rayver captioned his post, tagging Julie Anne. 

Rayver and Julie Anne are currently reprising their roles as hosts of “The Clash 2024,” with Ai-Ai delas Alas, Lani Misalucha, and Christian Bautista taking the helm as judges.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rayvercruz (@rayvercruz)

“Mas madali for me, Tito Boy, kasi nandoon na iyong rapport and chemistry. Pero ‘pag nandoon kami sa work, professional kami,” Rayver said, when asked by Boy Abunda how it is working with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Julie Anne attended Bingo Plus' new Pinoy "perya" (circus) game Pinoy Drop Ball with Maine Mendoza and P-pop group Alamat. 

Pinoy Drop Ball joins DigiPlus’ popular lineup of digital games, including Bingo, Tongits, and Perya Games. Notably, Pinoy Drop Ball is the first-ever live-streamed drop ball game in the Philippines, setting a new standard in digital perya gaming. But more than just another game, Pinoy Drop Ball reflects the brand's deep understanding of what Filipino players want — authentic and culturally resonant entertainment that fuses tradition with technology.

“As a brand deeply rooted in Filipino culture, it has been our mission to elevate traditional Pinoy entertainment and bring this experience to the modern age. Like our well-loved Filipino games Bingo Mega, Color Game, and Papula Paputi, Drop Ball promises to reignite your excitement and engage you further in the BingoPlus platform,” said DigiPlus Interactive Corp. Chairman Eusebio Tanco during his speech at the grand reveal. 

RELATEDJulie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz enjoy Israel days before conflict

vuukle comment

JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE

RAYVER CRUZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ogie Alcasid congratulates daughter Leila for engagement to Curtismith
1 day ago

Ogie Alcasid congratulates daughter Leila for engagement to Curtismith

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ogie Alcasid's daughter Leila and long-time boyfriend, indie singer Curtismith, are now engaged. 
Music
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa makes solo festival debut, performs new single
1 day ago

Blackpink's Lisa makes solo festival debut, performs new single

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Lalisa Manoban or Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink made her solo festival debut at New York's Global Citizen...
Music
fbtw
Philippines' 1st musical theater rave party set in October
1 day ago

Philippines' 1st musical theater rave party set in October

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
GMG Productions, the production company that hosts award-winning musicals in the Philippines, through its StageDoor initiative,...
Music
fbtw
BTS' Suga fined with 15 million Won for drunk driving
2 days ago

BTS' Suga fined with 15 million Won for drunk driving

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
BTS member Suga has been fined 15 million Won or about P632,000 for drunk driving while riding an electric scooter. ...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with