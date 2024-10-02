^

Music

The Cure releases first new song 'Alone' in 16 years

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 8:51am
The Cure frontman Robert Smith
MANILA, Philippines — British band The Cure released their first new song "Alone" in 16 years. 

Their last song released was in 2018 with "4:13 Dream."

“It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus,” frontman Robert Smith said in a statement.

“I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of ‘being alone,' always in the back of my mind, this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The seven-minute song begins with the over three minute-long instrumental before Robert starts singing. 

The band's new album, "Songs of A Lost World," will be released in November 1.  

