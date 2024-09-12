LIST: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter score wins, other winners at VMAs 2024

Sabrina Carpenter (left), won Song of the Year for 'Espresso,' while Taylor Swift (right) took home most of the awards at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024. Carpenter opened some of Swift's 'Eras' shows.

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift took home plum awards at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), including her collaboration single "Fortnight" with Post Malone.

Swift won Artist of the Year and Best Pop. Her collaboration song with rapper Post Malone, "Fortnight," won the coveted Video of the Year award, beating Eminem's "Houdini," Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," SZA's "Snooze," Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love," and Billie Eilish's "Lunch."

Apart from this, Swift and Post Malone's collaboration also won Song of the Summer, Best Collaboration, Best Editing and Best Direction.

Swift's opening act in some of her "Eras Tour" shows, Sabrina Carpenter, won Song of the Year for "Espresso." She beat Swift and Post Malone's "Fortnight," and singles from artists like Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar.

Another woman, Chappell Roan, was named Best New Artist.

Here is the list of VMAs 2024 winners:

Video of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

Billie Eilish – “Lunch”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Eminem – “Houdini”

SZA – “Snooze”

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Song of the Year

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold 'Em”

Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Best New Artist

WINNER: Chappell Roan

Benson Boone

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Song of Summer

WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — "Fortnight"

Ariana Grande — "We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"

Benson Boone — "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish — "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan — "Good Luck, Babe!"

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish

Eminem — "Houdini"

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — "Like That"

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — "Wanna Be"

Hozier — "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter — "Please Please Please"

Shaboozey — "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

SZA — "Saturn"

Tommy Richman — "Million Dollar Baby"

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Best Pop

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini”

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy“

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna – “Fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “Fe!n”

Best R&B

WINNER: SZA – “Snooze”

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

Tyla – “Water”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Best Alternative

WINNER: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”

Best Rock

WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – “Human”

Bon Jovi – “Legendary”

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Kings of Leon – “Mustang”

U2 – “Atomic City”

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – “Mil Veces”

Bad Bunny – “Monaco”

Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

Myke Towers – “Lala”

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”

Best Afro-Beats

WINNER: Tyla – “Water”

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin”

Best K-pop

WINNER: Lisa – “Rockstar”

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

NCT Dream – “Smoothie”

NewJeans – “Super Shy”

Stray Kids – “Lalalala”

Tomorrow x Together – “Deja vu”

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For” from the movie "Barbie"

Alexander Stewart – “If Only You Knew”

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”

Raye – “Genesis.”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

WINNER: Katy Perry — "Roar"

Beyoncé — "Love on Top"

Eminem — "The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am"

Lady Gaga — "Paparazzi"

Madonna — "Like a Virgin"

Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott — "Like a Virgin / Hollywood"

Taylor Swift — "You Belong With Me"

Best Direction

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – “Houdini” – Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” - Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” - Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – “Illusion” - Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed” – Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” - Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” - Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Best Editing

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Editing by Chancler Haynes

Anitta - “Mil Veces” – Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – “Houdini” – Editing by David Checel

Lisa– “Rockstar” – Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Editing by Jai Shukla

Best Choreography

WINNER: Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" - Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – “Greedy” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini” – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Ariana Grande – “The Boy Is Mine” – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!” – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion - “Boa” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Charli XCX – “360” – Art Direction by Grace Surnow

Lisa - “Rockstar” – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

