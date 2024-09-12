LIST: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter score wins, other winners at VMAs 2024
MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift took home plum awards at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), including her collaboration single "Fortnight" with Post Malone.
Swift won Artist of the Year and Best Pop. Her collaboration song with rapper Post Malone, "Fortnight," won the coveted Video of the Year award, beating Eminem's "Houdini," Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," SZA's "Snooze," Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love," and Billie Eilish's "Lunch."
Apart from this, Swift and Post Malone's collaboration also won Song of the Summer, Best Collaboration, Best Editing and Best Direction.
Swift's opening act in some of her "Eras Tour" shows, Sabrina Carpenter, won Song of the Year for "Espresso." She beat Swift and Post Malone's "Fortnight," and singles from artists like Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar.
Another woman, Chappell Roan, was named Best New Artist.
Here is the list of VMAs 2024 winners:
Video of the Year
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
Billie Eilish – “Lunch”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Eminem – “Houdini”
SZA – “Snooze”
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Song of the Year
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold 'Em”
Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Best New Artist
WINNER: Chappell Roan
Benson Boone
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Song of Summer
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — "Fortnight"
Ariana Grande — "We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"
Benson Boone — "Beautiful Things"
Billie Eilish — "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan — "Good Luck, Babe!"
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish
Eminem — "Houdini"
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — "Like That"
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — "Wanna Be"
Hozier — "Too Sweet"
Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — "I Had Some Help"
Sabrina Carpenter — "Please Please Please"
Shaboozey — "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
SZA — "Saturn"
Tommy Richman — "Million Dollar Baby"
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Best Pop
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Best Hip-Hop
WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini”
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy“
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Gunna – “Fukumean”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “Fe!n”
Best R&B
WINNER: SZA – “Snooze”
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
Muni Long – “Made For Me”
Tyla – “Water”
Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Best Alternative
WINNER: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
Best Rock
WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
U2 – “Atomic City”
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta – “Mil Veces”
Bad Bunny – “Monaco”
Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”
Myke Towers – “Lala”
Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”
Best Afro-Beats
WINNER: Tyla – “Water”
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin”
Best K-pop
WINNER: Lisa – “Rockstar”
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
NewJeans – “Super Shy”
Stray Kids – “Lalalala”
Tomorrow x Together – “Deja vu”
Video for Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For” from the movie "Barbie"
Alexander Stewart – “If Only You Knew”
Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”
Raye – “Genesis.”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
WINNER: Katy Perry — "Roar"
Beyoncé — "Love on Top"
Eminem — "The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am"
Lady Gaga — "Paparazzi"
Madonna — "Like a Virgin"
Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott — "Like a Virgin / Hollywood"
Taylor Swift — "You Belong With Me"
Best Direction
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Directed by Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – “Houdini” – Directed by Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” - Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” - Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – “Illusion” - Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed” – Cinematography by Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” - Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” - Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
Best Editing
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Editing by Chancler Haynes
Anitta - “Mil Veces” – Editing by Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – “Houdini” – Editing by David Checel
Lisa– “Rockstar” – Editing by Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Editing by Jai Shukla
Best Choreography
WINNER: Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" - Choreography by Margaret Qualley
Lisa – “Rockstar” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae – “Greedy” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini” – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Ariana Grande – “The Boy Is Mine” – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!” – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
Best Art Direction
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion - “Boa” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Charli XCX – “360” – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
Lisa - “Rockstar” – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
