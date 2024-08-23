SB19 gets landslide win at 2024 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off

P-pop group SB19 at the launch of their newest EP 'Pagtatag' on June 9, 2023 in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 proved that it has the strongest fan base, collectively called A'Tin, as it won the 2024 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off for the second time in a row.

Billboard announced that the P-pop group won the poll by a landslide. SB19 also won the same award last year.

SB19 is now tied with K-pop group Super Junior, whose fans are called ELFs, and has also won the award twice.

Apart from this, SB19 also bagged the Favorte Asian Act at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 last month.

It's official: @SB19Official's A'TIN are the winners of #BBFanArmy2024! ????



Congratulations on being crowned the strongest fan army for the second year in a row. Way to go! pic.twitter.com/2F8vMrUq05 — billboard (@billboard) August 22, 2024

