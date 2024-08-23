^

Music

SB19 gets landslide win at 2024 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 10:20am
SB19 gets landslide win at 2024 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off
P-pop group SB19 at the launch of their newest EP 'Pagtatag' on June 9, 2023 in Manila.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 proved that it has the strongest fan base, collectively called A'Tin, as it won the 2024 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off for the second time in a row. 

Billboard announced that the P-pop group won the poll by a landslide. SB19 also won the same award last year. 

SB19 is now tied with K-pop group Super Junior, whose fans are called ELFs, and has also won the award twice. 

Apart from this, SB19 also bagged the Favorte Asian Act at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 last month. 

RELATED: SB19 wins Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024

vuukle comment

BILLBOARD

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Karylle joins cast of reality show 'Manila Matriarchs'
6 days ago

Karylle joins cast of reality show 'Manila Matriarchs'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Singer-actress Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon is joining the cast of unscripted reality show "Manila Matriarchs."
Music
fbtw
Lea Salonga supports BINI Gwen's sentiments about safe space
6 days ago

Lea Salonga supports BINI Gwen's sentiments about safe space

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
BINI member Gwen Apuli found an ally in Broadway star Lea Salonga after she aired her frustration over the issue of personal...
Music
fbtw
Ed Sheeran purchases minority stake in Ipswich Town, joins Taylor Swift in London show
6 days ago

Ed Sheeran purchases minority stake in Ipswich Town, joins Taylor Swift in London show

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
Ed Sheeran, a lifelong fan of the team, has taken a 1.4 percent stake in the club, having been a shirt sponsor of both Ipswich...
Music
fbtw
BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release
7 days ago

BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
A movie about Korean singer and BTS member Jungkook is getting a limited release in theaters this September.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with