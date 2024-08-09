'We learned a lot': G22 on collaborating with Sandara Park, SB19

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group G22 revealed that they learned a lot from K-pop star Sandara Park and P-pop boyband SB19.

During their press conference as Acer’s new ambassadors recently, Philstar.com asked AJ, Alfea and Jaz how’s the experience of working with Sandara and SB19.

"Grabe po 'yon e. Kasi we're not just there for the collaboration but we're also there para may matutunan,” AJ said.

“We learned a lot from these artists, their work ethics, how they performed and how they are as artists,” she added.

“As starting artists, ang dami po naming natutunan actually. Grabe 'yung feeling na nasa stage po kami na parang, 'O my gosh, ito na',” Jaz added.

G22 and Sandara performed “In or Out” at the Acer Day concert a night before the press conference.

“Sobrang iconic no'ng 'In or Out' tapos na-perform namin with Ate Sandara. Never in my young AJ mind would I have imagined na ma-perform ko 'yon with Ate Sandara kaya grabe po talaga 'yung experience,” AJ said.

Dubbed the “Female Alphas of P-pop,” G22 is a P-pop girl group known for its fierce looks, empowering songs, and impeccable vocals. The group’s journey as Acer’s new ambassador has been filled with so much learning, and the group looks forward to endless possibilities as they continue to collaborate with the brand.

For their Acer Ambassadors Mission video for Acer Day 2024, G22 is seen in different stages of their lives and careers. From working hard to overcoming self-doubt, to raising the banner for Acer with hopes of boundless possibilities, G22 has gone through it all and emerged victorious and empowered.

Acer Day 2024’s theme is “AI’m Limitless.” It encourages consumers and users like G22 to discover the latest Acer artificial intelligence-powered products, all designed to enhance the user experience and unlock the untapped potential to do more. As part of concert, G22 also unveiled a new track called “Limitless,” composed by Pablo from SB19 and produced by RADKIDZ.

“AI has expanded the realms of creativity and imagination, and Acer is committed to providing individuals with the tools to explore limitless possibilities and bring their ideas to life,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Managing Director of Acer Philippines.

