^

Music

Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to drunk driving charge

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 9:47am
Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty to drunk driving charge
Justin Timberlake in his 'Selfish' music video
Justin Timberlake via YouTube

NEW YORK, United States — Pop singer Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty on Friday to driving while intoxicated in a virtual appearance before a judge who ordered that his driver's license be suspended in New York state, US media reported.

On June 18, the 43-year-old entertainer was pulled over in the town of Sag Harbor, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of New York City, after police observed his BMW go through a stop sign and struggle to stay within road lanes.

The officer who pulled over the "Cry Me a River" singer said he was in no fit state to drive.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the police report said.

Timberlake appeared on a video link from Antwerp in Belgium, where he was on tour to promote his latest album.

During the hearing, Judge Carl Irace ordered that Timberlake's right to drive in New York state be suspended, which the star's lawyer Edward Burke told reporters would last for the duration of the case.

Burke again insisted that the "SexyBack" performer was not drunk when he was stopped, and had consumed just one martini before he was pulled over.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 9. Timberlake is not required to attend.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake seeks to dismiss DUI case

vuukle comment

DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE

DRUNK DRIVING

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Usher Paris concert film to hit cinemas in September
2 days ago

Usher Paris concert film to hit cinemas in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
A concert film on award-winning R&B artist Usher will screen in global cinemas for a limited time this September.
Music
fbtw
SB19, Sandara Park join Acer Day 2024
2 days ago

SB19, Sandara Park join Acer Day 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Korean singer Sandara Park and P-pop boy band SB19 will headline the list of performers for Acer Day 2024 this August 4.
Music
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan nominated for National Artist by Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce
2 days ago

Jose Mari Chan nominated for National Artist by Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) is nominating singer-songwriter Jose Mari...
Music
fbtw
How much were Celine Dion, Lady Gaga paid? Paris Olympics organizers reveal
2 days ago

How much were Celine Dion, Lady Gaga paid? Paris Olympics organizers reveal

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Organizers for the 2024 Paris Olympics revealed that performers from the opening ceremony, including Celine Dion and Lady...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with