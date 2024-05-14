WATCH: Niall Horan sings One Direction's 'Night Changes'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Directioners couldn't help themselves after Irish singer and former One Direction member Niall Horan sang one of the group's hit tracks "Night Changes" during his recent concert.

Horan was back in Manila for the third time — his first being with the group in 2015, then his solo concert three years later — to bring his "The Show" tour to the Mall of Asia Arena, presented by Live Nation Philippines.

Towards the latter half of the concert, Horan performed One Direction's "Night Changes" from the group's fourth album "Four" which he co-wrote and was actually the last single boy band released before Zayn Malik left the group.

"Night Changes" was one of the songs One Direction sans Malik performed back in 2015, making it a full circle moment for Filipino fans of the group.

Unfortunately it was the only One Direction song Horan performed, with many fans hoping he would also sing "Stockholm Syndrome" as he had done in previous legs of the tour.

In between the main concert and the encore, the audience even chanted the song's chorus clamoring for its inclusion, but instead Horan came back with his own track "Save My Life."

Over the past two years, two other former One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles staged solo concerts in the Philippines and also had in their setlists songs by the group.

Tomlinson's 2022 concert included "Drag Me Down," "Little Black Dress," and "Through the Dark" while last year Styles did the group's first-ever single "What Makes You Beautiful."

RELATED: 'Missed you': Niall Horan sings One Direction song, praises Filipinos at Manila 2024 concert