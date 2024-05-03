OPM legend Jinky Vidal shares life as Canada immigrant

MANILA, Philippines — Jinky Vidal, one of the original singers of iconic '90s band from Davao, Freestyle, is in the Philippines for her ongoing "Homecoming" bar tour.

At her tour's recent stop in Hard Rock Cafe Manila, Jinky shared to Philstar.com and select content creators her life as an immigrant in Canada.

"Okay naman. Malamig!" Jinky chuckled when asked about her life in Canada so far.

The singer dished on what prompted her to move: "It's basically because of my common-law partner. My partner's family decided to migrate there, so kami na rin, parang two steps forward for my daughter na rin."

Pondering on her adjustment since migrating for about a year now, Jinky confessed: "I'm not gonna lie, mahirap. Nag-adjust ako nang bonggang bongga kasi from a busy life here na from time to time, nag-gi-gig ka, pagdating mo ru'n, wala na."

"I want to say na maybe the move to Canada is really for long-term. It's a choice na I agreed to kasi it's really for my daughter... and her career options for the future," she declared.

Although she still performs for her "kababayans" in Canada, the former Freestyle vocalist shared that she is now more of a stay-at-home mom focusing on her duties to her daughter and partner.

"Hands-on ako sa daughter ko, ganu'n lang muna. Kasi it's so hard for me to get a full-time job kasi I have commitments here (Philippines)... so it's so hard," said Jinky, who shuttles between the Philippines and Canada for concerts and projects.

According to her, Filipino artists in Canada are also "sabik" or always longing to perform to their kababayans in Canada, or to go back to the Philippines to perform.

"I'm happy that I still get offers here, I grab (them), but there will come a time na babawas na s'ya..." said Jinky, explaining how the move to Canada would be beneficial for her and her family in the long run.

Jinky will be back to perform in Hard Rock Cafe Manila on May 15 and 29 as part of the restaurant-bar's "I Love OPM Live!" May campaign, which aims to promote Filipino artists and music in time for National Heritage Month. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos