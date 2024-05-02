^

Music

BINI, Flow G to collaborate; BINI, SB19 next?

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 8:29am
BINI and Flow G
BINI via Instagram; Puregold

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop (P-pop) girl group BINI and rap sensation Flow G are set to collaborate for an upcoming Puregold campaign. 

Flow G joins an impressive posse of musical talents led by alternative pop band SunKissed Lola and BINI. 

While the tripartite pact of BINI, SunKissed Lola, and Flow G might seem quirky, it only highlights the supermarket chain's intent to promote Filipino musicians of different genres.

Flow G, whose real name is Archie dela Cruz, is often credited for ushering in a new era in Pinoy hip-hop and Original Pilipino Music (OPM). Aware of the status and responsibility that come with it, Flow G now seeks to join the supermarket chain in boosting appreciation for Pinoy music and telling the kind of stories that resonate with Filipinos.

It’s been a wild journey for Flow G from the time the rapper gained popularity in the mid-2010s. After getting his career off the ground, Flow G dealt with various speed bumps that included detractors, diss tracks, and the challenges that come with making a name outside their collective. Undaunted, Flow G and his hit songs like “Rapstar” and “High Score” powered on and has since realized success. Flow G now aspires to use this collaboration with Puregold and share his panalo story of moving forward with, and pushing for, one’s passion.

Recently, the supermarket chain posted three silhouette photos of OPM talents that will be collaborating for the brand.  Apart from Sunkissed Lola, the brand already announced BINI and Flow G. 

A source told Philstar.com that P-pop group SB19 will be next.

BINI reaches 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify

BINI

SB19
