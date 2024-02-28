Tabernacle Choir wows with version of Yeng Constantino’s ‘Hawak Kamay’

MANILA, Philippines — The world-famous Tabernacle Choir, also known as Mormon Tabernacle Choir, turned the Mall of Asia Arena into a firefly sanctuary as watchers of the all-volunteer choir’s first ever Philippine concert tour turned their mobile phones into light sticks as the choir rendered Filipina singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino’s hit “Hawak Kamay.”

The “Hawak Kamay” performance was cleverly interwoven with a storytelling narration by Filipino youth, led by YouTube sensation Ysabelle Cuevas.

Over a thousand singers and musicians from more than 10 countries comprise the Tabernacle Choir, an all-volunteer group composed of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Apart from “Hawak Kamay,” the choir also performed Filipino folk song “Bahay Kubo” with Filipina award-winning Broadway singer Lea Salonga.

Related: Lea Salonga, Tabernacle Choir give surprise ‘Bahay Kubo’ performance

The choir proudly wore Filipiniana — in piña (pineapple cloth) and with alampay (shawl) for women and Barong Tagalog for men — amid a backdrop of giant Filipino parols (Christmas lanterns) and scenes of the Philippines flashing on a huge screen.

Here are some of the choir’s other songs at the invitation-only concert last night:

— Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya