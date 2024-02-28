^

Music

Tabernacle Choir wows with version of Yeng Constantino’s ‘Hawak Kamay’

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The world-famous Tabernacle Choir, also known as Mormon Tabernacle Choir, turned the Mall of Asia Arena into a firefly sanctuary as watchers of the all-volunteer choir’s first ever Philippine concert tour turned their mobile phones into light sticks as the choir rendered Filipina singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino’s hit “Hawak Kamay.”

The “Hawak Kamay” performance was cleverly interwoven with a storytelling narration by Filipino youth, led by YouTube sensation Ysabelle Cuevas.

Over a thousand singers and musicians from more than 10 countries comprise the Tabernacle Choir, an all-volunteer group composed of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Apart from “Hawak Kamay,” the choir also performed Filipino folk song “Bahay Kubo” with Filipina award-winning Broadway singer Lea Salonga.

Related: Lea Salonga, Tabernacle Choir give surprise ‘Bahay Kubo’ performance

The choir proudly wore Filipiniana — in piña (pineapple cloth) and with alampay (shawl) for women and Barong Tagalog for men — amid a backdrop of giant Filipino parols (Christmas lanterns) and scenes of the Philippines flashing on a huge screen.

Here are some of the choir’s other songs at the invitation-only concert last night:

 

— Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

vuukle comment

LEA SALONGA

MORMON TABERNACLE CHOIR

YENG CONSTANTINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lea Salonga, Tabernacle Choir expected to repeat viral performance at choir&rsquo;s 1st Philippine concert
1 day ago

Lea Salonga, Tabernacle Choir expected to repeat viral performance at choir’s 1st Philippine concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Acclaimed Filipina Broadway singer and actress Lea Salonga reunites with the internationally-renowned choir for its first...
Music
fbtw
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas sing 'Jealous,' 'Cake By The Ocean' at Manila 2024 concert
3 days ago

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas sing 'Jealous,' 'Cake By The Ocean' at Manila 2024 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The Jonas Brothers rolled back the years by performing their best tracks during their Manila comeback at the Mall of Asia...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Jonas Brothers sing 'Lovebug,' 'Burnin' Up' at Manila 2024 concert
3 days ago

WATCH: Jonas Brothers sing 'Lovebug,' 'Burnin' Up' at Manila 2024 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The Jonas Brothers were back in Manila after over a decade to play several of their best songs throughout the years.
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Jonas Brothers perform 'Camp Rock' songs at Manila 2024 concert
4 days ago

WATCH: Jonas Brothers perform 'Camp Rock' songs at Manila 2024 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Fans of the Jonas Brothers got a real treat after the band performed several tracks from the "Camp Rock" films during their...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Jonas Brothers perform 'When You Look Me In the Eyes' during Manila 2024 concert
4 days ago

WATCH: Jonas Brothers perform 'When You Look Me In the Eyes' during Manila 2024 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Filipino fans caught a glimpse of heaven after the Jonas Brothers performed several of their greatest tracks in Manila, including...
Music
fbtw
Filipino band flu collabs with Thai-native, indie pop darling Numcha in 'I'll be mine'
Partner
5 days ago

Filipino band flu collabs with Thai-native, indie pop darling Numcha in 'I'll be mine'

5 days ago
It’s not your run-of-the-mill breakup song, it’s your next self-love anthem! 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with