Ben&Ben, Google release song to promote internet safety

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino folk pop band Ben&Ben partnered with Google in launching the song “Mag-Ingat”, which promotes internet safety and digital responsibility.

The two-and-a-half minute Filipino song addresses online threats today including scams, misinformation, and catfishing. It also educates the importance of critical thinking and verifying information using trusted sources to protect oneself and others. It also reminds netizens to be wary of bad actors who lurk in the online space, just like in the real world.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Ben&Ben frontman Miguel Benjamin said Filipinos are highly social people, and that most of us interact with one another digitally.

“In such a world, it’s no wonder that while the internet brings so many advantages, it also opens us up to many dangers if we are not careful enough. With ‘Mag-ingat,’ we wanted to use our music to spread awareness on such a timely and important issue–because all of us are responsible for making sure that the internet is a safe and positive space for everyone,” Miguel said.



The newest single from the band ends strongly with a bridge conveying that online safety is a shared responsibility– people are all stewards of the digital world. It’s all in the hands of netizens to use the internet right and care for the online safety of one another.

The catchy and lively tune was written and performed by Ben&Ben. The award-winning nine-piece act is known for mixing Filipino folk music with pop to create songs about hope, love, and positivity.

“Internet safety is so important to Google. Beyond tools, products, and policies that enable us to help people stay safe online, we deepen our local partnerships to promote digital responsibility. By partnering with Ben&Ben and through their music, we believe that we can teach internet safety to more people in a way that deeply resonates with and becomes part of their everyday lives,” said Mervin Wenke, Head of Communications and Public Affairs of Google Philippines.

Google’s holistic approach to digital responsibility is helping millions of people to stay safe in the online space. Aside from security measures including the two-step verification process, and security and password checkups, it also introduced programs such as Be Internet Awesome with the Department of Education, and supported NGO campaigns like the Cyberpeace initiative of Teach Peace Build Peace Movement.

In his part, Atty. John Henry Naga, National Privacy Commissioner, said he thanked the band and Google for promoting digital safety.

“We thank Google for being a steadfast partner in promoting and upholding the digital safety of Filipinos, and Ben&Ben for creating an anthem that will remind every Filipino who listens to it to ‘mag-ingat’ and take steps into becoming responsible netizens,” he said.

The “Mag-ingat” music video is already available on Ben&Ben’s official YouTube channel. It is also available on all digital music services worldwide.

