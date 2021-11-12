Little Mix returns with new album, single

MANILA, Philippines — International girl band Little Mix announced their return to the music scene with their new single “No.”

“No” is an edgy electro pop banger about standing firm and saying no in a relationship, set to instantly a Little Mix classic hit written by group members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock with solid gold hitmakers Kamille, MNEK and Tre Jean-Marie.



The single is remixed by uber dance gurus Galantis, who the band recently worked with on the global smash hit “Heartbreak Anthem.”

"We knew this song had to be a single. It feels like a classic Little Mix track, but also fresh and new at the same time," Leigh-Anne said.

"The writing session was with Kamille, MNEK and Tre, and as always it had a really good energy. We had a good old catch up and got to write a bop!" Jade added.

"After 10 years we still love getting in the booth and being creative, especially when you’re recording a song you’re excited about. We felt that with NO!" Perrie added.

The band recently marked 10 years of Little Mix, and to celebrate, today, they released their new album “Between Us.”

The album is a celebration of a decade of global hits from a record-breaking pop band. All of their biggest hits are featured on the album including their No.1 singles, “Wings,” “Black Magic,” “Shout Out To My Ex” and “Sweet Melody,” alongside major hits such as “Touch,” “Move,” “Power,” “Salute” and their latest Top 3 smash “Heartbreak Anthem.”

The campaign also features five brand new sensational Little Mix songs that the trio have been working on over the last few months, bringing their decade of chart smashes bang up to date.

The girl band have established themselves as the world’s biggest girl band - they have sold over 60 million records worldwide, collected over 20 million Spotify listeners, received over 6 billion YouTube views, and collated 14 billion streams worldwide.