



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Music

                        
Adele teases fans with a cryptic ‘Easy on Me’ clip and here’s what we know so far

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 10:56am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Adele teases fans with a cryptic â€˜Easy on Meâ€™ clip and hereâ€™s what we know so far
International singer Adele
Adele via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — After what seemed like an eternity, 15-time Grammy winner Adele reemerged with a clip of her upcoming new single "Easy on Me," which is slated for an October 15 release, hopefully leading up to her much-awaited new album, too. 



This week, the "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker has confirmed the fan theory that she is coming back with fresh music, and is ready to remind everyone why her last studio album "25" won the coveted album of the year at the 2016 Grammy Awards. 



The singer-songwriter posted an emotional piano ballad along with moody black-and-white visuals that resemble the aesthetics of her 2015 hit track "Hello," but offers a glimpse of a brand new Adele; someone wiser and self-assured. 



Despite her upcoming album being shrouded in mystery, Adele always leaves clues, and if you’ve been paying attention to her music all these years, you’ll easily be able to connect the dots just like what we did. So, while we await the release of her new eminent album, here’s what we know so far. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Adele (@adele)








‘30’ is Adele’s new era



Adele has recently dropped hints about her upcoming album with a slew of "30" projections spotted in different iconic locations around the globe. Of course, her eagle-eyed fans were quick to connect this to the British musician as she previously named her albums after her age. 



"19" came out when she was 19, followed by “21” when she was 22, and “25” came after when she was 27. Adele, now 33, is pointing us all to the very obvious clue--that after a five-plus-year hiatus, the new era of "30" is very much on its way. 






Thematic songwriting that is distinctively Adele



Adele writes most of her songs with lyrics taking inspiration from her past experiences, the good and the bad. 



As a lyricist, Adele is known for her thematic soul-baring songs that speak her truth about life, relationships, failures, and triumphs. So, are we going to be hearing a sappy song about divorce in her new album (Adele filed for divorce in 2019)? Perhaps not. 



In an interview she did with Vogue this week, she revealed that after her divorce, she focused her attention on picking herself back up. She added that she wanted her son to see her love and be loved. Adele has been on a journey to find her true happiness ever since. 



In addition, she pointed out that if the new album has something to do with divorce, it will be more of her “divorcing herself.” 



It might be too early to assume but looks like we’re going to be served with themes like “self-realization” and “taking control of one’s journey.” 



‘Easy on Me’ could be about her overcoming her anxiety



In her Vogue cover interview, Adele revealed that she struggled with anxiety, and just like most of us, she suffered from it--a lot. She also admitted that getting into fitness was not all about wanting to lose weight, but because it helped with her anxiety. 



Though the new song doesn’t have available lyrics yet, the 20-second clip was more than enough for us to speculate how it could turn out. Similar to her ‘Million Years Ago,’ which combines a cathartic sound and heavier lyrics, ‘Easy on Me’ could very well have the same out-of-body experience. 



It’s coming full circle for Adele



In her Vogue interview, she mentioned that her new album is quite a personal one, adding that "21" became so successful that everyone just took it as the tune of their lives. For "30" however, she intends to keep a part of it just for herself. 



As the new album focuses on showing Adele’s vulnerability and authenticity, selecting the small team to work on the album came naturally to the Queen of hearts. She tapped her long-time friend and ‘Hello’ collaborator Greg Kurstin, together with legendary music producer Max Martin, and joined by Inflo and Ludwig Göransson. 



A music video and several TV appearances in the works



For a massive global pop superstar such as Adele, one can only expect that her comeback single will be paired with a music video and a string of television appearances both in the U.K. and the United States to promote her music. 



Everyone already knows that she lost weight, but based on her Vogue cover, we could be seeing a fitter, healthier, and blossoming Adele. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ADELE GO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Adele teases fans with a cryptic &lsquo;Easy on Me&rsquo; clip and here&rsquo;s what we know so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Adele teases fans with a cryptic ‘Easy on Me’ clip and here’s what we know so far


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After what seemed like an eternity, 15-time Grammy winner Adele reemerged with a clip of her upcoming new single ‘Easy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Barbie Almalbis gives tips to fellow musicians amid pandemic
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 hours ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Barbie Almalbis gives tips to fellow musicians amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music singer Barbie Almalbis gave tips to her fellow musicians on how to cope with the pandemic. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadine Lustre to lead Philippines' first mental health concert
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Nadine Lustre to lead Philippines' first mental health concert


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Nadine Lustre will lead the performers of the first ever mental health concert on October 9, 5:30 p.m. on KonsultaMD’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donny Pangilinan new single 'Wings' now streaming after 'accidental' release
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Donny Pangilinan new single 'Wings' now streaming after 'accidental' release


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan revealed that his single was released accidentally in Spotify on Friday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hya, Alfa join Alessandra de Rossi-helmed AWOOO Records, which launches today
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Hya, Alfa join Alessandra de Rossi-helmed AWOOO Records, which launches today


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from the success of her directorial debut My Amanda in July, Alessandra de Rossi is now setting her sights on different...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parokya ni Edgar to launch new album in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Parokya ni Edgar to launch new album in November


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda announced that the band will launch their new album on November. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with