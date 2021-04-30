CHINESE NEW YEAR
Don Moen to open May with 'Evening of Hope' online concert
American singer, songwriter and producer of Christian worship music Don Moen live in Manila
Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 8:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's a date with God on May 1 as popular praise and worship leader Don Moen with his friend Lenny Leblanc will lead "An Evening of Hope" on May 1, 8 a.m. in the Philippines.

The duo will lead their viewers to an acoustic praise and worship online concert that aims to bring the flock closer to God.

Together, they can listen to Moen's well-loved Christian songs "Celebrate, Jesus, Celebrate," "Give Thanks," "God Will Make A Way," "I Offer My Life," "I Want To Be Where You Are," "I Will Sing," "Crown Him" and "God With Us."

The "Don Moen: An Evening of Hope Online Concert 2021" is presented by Ovation Productions.

Don Moen's debut record "Hosanna! Music" was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1986. "Worship with Don Moen" was released in 1992. In 2007, he founded The Don Moen Company.

The charismatic worship leader has accumulated five million units in global sales and has recorded 40 albums since his debut. He has also received over 11 Dove Awards and nominations for his songs, CDs and choral resources.

Tickets to "Don Moen: An Evening of Hope Online Concert 2021" is now available via www.ovation.ph.
 

