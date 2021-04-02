Arnel Pineda to release 'Cardo Dalisay' song

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Arnel Pineda will release a new song dedicated to the longest-running ABS-CBN teleserye “Ang Probinsyano.”

In his Instagram account, the Journey frontman announced that the song titled “Cardo Dalisay” will be released on April 9.

Recorded under Star Music in collaboration with Dreamscape Entertainment, the upbeat track is about the character of Coco Martin in the series.

“Kunin kaya akong extra ni #CardoDalisay sa #AngProbinsyano nya? Kahit taga hawak lang nung baril nya,” Arnel wrote in the caption.

“Cardo Dalisay” is the latest original song to be inspired by the longest-running teleserye in the country after “Ang Probinsyano” by Ebe Dance and Gloc-9 and “Ililigtas Ka Niya” by Gary Valenciano.

