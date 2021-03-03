'Original virus, new variant': Jim Paredes compares Marcos, Duterte to virus

CHINESE NEW YEAR
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) singer-songwriter Jim Paredes compared former President Ferdinand Marcos and current President Rodrigo Duterte to a virus.

In his Twitter account, the APO Hiking Society member posted photos of the two presidents side-by-side, saying Marcos is the original virus while Duterte is the new variant.

 

 

Twitter users commented on Paredes’ post agreeing on his opinion.

“More deadly variant,” @eenermind commented.

“Yong isa naagnas na, yong pangalawa buhay pa pero inaagnas na,” @annehazelly1 commented.

“Mas nakakatakot ang new mutation. Mukha talaga mutant haha,” @MackinleyZamora said.

Some, meanwhile, commented a photo of Sara Duterte, saying she is another variant.

“Another variant na dapat wag hayaang makapasok sa presidential race,” @titojeepp commented.

Paredes is known as a staunch supporter of Liberal Party and critic of the Duterte administration.

