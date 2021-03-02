Tangkilikin ang sariling 'A'Tin': A helpful guide to P-pop

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy Pop (P-Pop) groups regularly trend thanks to their uniquely Filipino talent. They also have loyal fanbases to thank for keeping everyone updated on their respective "stan" groups.

Here are just some of the hottest P-pop groups today making a name for original Pinoy music (OPM) in the global scene.

MNL48

Number of members (latest): 46

Members: Alice, Andi, Cole, Dana, Gia, Jamie, Jan, Klaire, Princess, Sheki, Yzabel, Abby, Alyssa, Brei, Coleen, Jaydee, Jem, Lara, Miho, Nile, Ruth, Amy, Dian, Ella, Frances, Gabb, Grace, Kay, Mari, Thea, Tin, Jana, Kath, Klaryle, Lyza, Rianna, Charm, CJ, Jie, Kyla, Miyaka, Rachel, Rain, Rhea, Sam, Trish

Debut date: April 28, 2018

Fandom name: MNLoves

Most popular songs: “Pag-ibig Fortune Cookie,” “Ikaw ang Melody,” “365 Araw ng Eroplanong Papel”

History:

The story of MNL48 began when Hallo Hallo Entertainment and ABS-CBN Corporation inked a partnership in 2017. They co-produced the MNL48 talent search, which started airing in January 2018.

A total of 4,134 aspirants auditioned to become part of the first generation of MNL48. During the official search that aired for 14 weeks, shortlisted aspirants showcased their singing and dancing abilities, taking part in different trainings and challenges in preparation for the first MNL48 General Election.

The first-ever MNL48 General Election was held on April 28, 2018. This determined who among the top 75 will comprise the 48 official members of the group. From the 48 official members, a ranking system will determine the “Senbatsu” members (top 16), the “Kami 7” (top seven) and the “Center Girl” (winner).

The second General Election for MNL48 took place on April 27, 2019, coinciding with the group’s first anniversary. A total of 77 became candidates for MNL48 membership, including the trainees after the first generation group was formed.

Incumbent members who didn’t make the cut officially graduated from the group. On May 1, 2019, the group held a graduation event for outranked members to showcase their talents a final time.

The third General Elections was supposed to take place on April 25, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 48 candidates that made it through the cut, along with the “senbatsu” lineup were announced in February this year.

SB19

Number of members (latest): 5

Members: Josh, Justin, Ken, Pablo, Stell

Debut date: October 26, 2018

Fandom name: A’TIN

Most popular songs: “Go Up,” “Alab (Burning),” “Tilaluha”

History:

SB19 was formed by ShowBT Philippines after the five members were chosen at a talent audition in 2016. The members underwent training and attended classes on singing, dancing, personality development and body conditioning.

They debuted on October 26, 2018, with their first single “Tilaluha.” They began gaining traction after uploading their dance practice video for their second single “Go Up,” which became a viral hit.

On November 20, 2019, SB19 became the first Filipino act to appear on the Billboard Next Big Sound chart. They also debuted at number 28 in the Billboard Social 50 in December 2019, becoming the first Filipino act to do so.

Sony Music Philippines, Inc. announced that SB19 had signed a recording contract with them on Christmas Day 2019.

SB19 was chosen as one of the emerging artists under Spotify's RADAR Program on March 9, 2020.

They became the first Southeast Asian act to reach the top 10 of the Billboard Year-end Charts Social 50 Artists, debuting at number six.

BGYO

Number of members (latest): 5

Members: Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, Nate

Debut date: January 29, 2021

Fandom name: Cyclones

Most popular songs: “The Light”

History:

The group was first formed in 2018 when ABS-CBN launched the Star Hunt Academy (SHA) program. The five members underwent training from 2018 to 2020 under renowned mentors, including South Korean coaches from MU Doctor Academy.

The group signed a contract with Star Magic and Star Records in December 2020. They subsequently announced the schedule of their debut.

BGYO launched their debut single “The Light” at an online fan conference on January 29, 2021.

BINI

Number of members (latest): 8

Members: Aiah, Jhoanna, Gwen, Maloi, Colet, Stacey, Mikha, Sheena

Debut date: [Pending]

Fandom name: BLOOM

Most popular songs: “Da Coconut Nut”

History:

Like BGYO, BINI was formed when ABS-CBN launched the SHA program. The girl group was also trained by esteemed mentors, including South Korean coaches from MU Doctor Academy.

On August 3, 2019, the group as SHA trainees were initially introduced on the online pre-show of the PBB Otso Big Night, in which they first performed.

Bini signed a contract with Star Magic and Star Music on December 4, 2020. It was announced that the group will have its official debut in February 2021. However, they are yet to debut.

Alamat

Number of members (latest): 9

Members: Thomas, R-Ji, Taneo, Gami, Mo, Jao, Kin, Valfer, Alas

Debut date: February 14, 2021

Fandom name: Magiliw

Most popular songs: "kbye"

History:

Alamat was formed after the national boyband search of Viva Records and Ninuno Media. The members, who hailed from different regions in the Philippines, also underwent training since May 2020.

The members’ diverse background is a trademark in terms of their music style, being able to incorporate their languages in their songs.

Alamat was first introduced on November 5, 2020, through a Facebook post by Viva.

They released their debut single “kbye” on YouTube on Valentine’s Day 2021.