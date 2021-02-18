CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Tito Sotto co-writes new Anthony Castelo album
Anthony Castelo
The STAR/File

Tito Sotto co-writes new Anthony Castelo album

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Seventies and '80s romantic balladeer Anthony Castelo is ready to open his heart once again to his fans and music lovers.

The hitmaker behind songs "Balatkayo," "Nang Dahil sa Pag-ibig," "Hahanapin Ko," and "Kaibigan" launched his new album last February 16 at the RJ Bravo Lounge in Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City.  

‘’If you open my heart now, these are some of the songs you will hear,’’ Castelo said in a recent interview.

There are strong touches of jazz and Latin beats in the album "Pangarap Mo'y Makakamit" that lend both soul, spunk and character to some of the cuts.

‘’In my time, when I would be working with a producer, I’d be given a set of songs to record, and that was it. It feels good to have some kind of artistic control in my material now,’’ he shared.

Co-written with Sen. Tito Sotto, the album features the tracks "Minamahal Kita, Pilipinas," Ikaw Ang Mahal Ko," "Salamat Po, Panginoon," "Mahal Kita," "Let's Fall In Love Again," "I Got Love,"  "A Letter To The Lord," "Dakilang Lahi," and "I'm Coming Home Philippine Islands."

The songs were produced and recorded within a span of several years, some dating back to the time the singer was still based in Los Angeles, California. They were rearranged and re-recorded in collaboration with Mitch Morala, former musical director of the famed 70s all-Fil-Am group, Society of Seven.

Recording was done at the Morala Studios in L.A. and in Bohol, Philippines. The album also features saxophonist, Ian Jacinto, on songs "I Got Love" and "I’m Coming Home, Philippine Islands." Background vocals are by Lyric Williams and Mari Nallos.

Musical arrangment was by Morala, mastering by Jose "JV" Valledo and album cover by Raymark Aguilar.

"Pangarap Mo'y Makakamit" is now available on Spotify.

ANTHONY CASTELLO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'The world is healing': 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' champ's anti-ABS-CBN relatives are now Kapamilyas
1 day ago
'The world is healing': 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' champ's anti-ABS-CBN relatives are now Kapamilyas
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"It's Showtime" "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Season 4 grand champion JM Yosures revealed that his anti-ABS-CBN relatives are now watching...
Music
fbfb
'Ikalawang Yugto': SB19 gives fierce peek at 'new era'
2 days ago
'Ikalawang Yugto': SB19 gives fierce peek at 'new era'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
It's a new era and... a new name?
Music
fbfb
Alamat's 'kbye' music video screams 'Pinoy Pride' with rich Filipino imagery
2 days ago
Alamat's 'kbye' music video screams 'Pinoy Pride' with rich Filipino imagery
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
From their outfits incorporated with Philippine textiles and prints to the production design, Alamat is basically screaming...
Music
fbfb
Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run
3 days ago
Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run
3 days ago
The statement did not specify Maraj's relationship to Minaj, but a police spokesman confirmed he was her father.
Music
fbfb
Jed Madela, Juris to set 'Hearts on Fire' with free Valentine's concert
Exclusive
8 days ago
Jed Madela, Juris to set 'Hearts on Fire' with free Valentine's concert
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
Juris will take center stage in the show's first half at 8 p.m. February 13, followed by Jed in the second half at 9 p.m...
Music
fbfb
'Outraged' mayor wants rapper Ez Mil banned for 'disrespecting' Lapu-Lapu
10 days ago
'Outraged' mayor wants rapper Ez Mil banned for 'disrespecting' Lapu-Lapu
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
His Wish Bus USA performance of his song “Panalo” now has over 26 million views as of writing. 
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with