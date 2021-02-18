Tito Sotto co-writes new Anthony Castelo album

MANILA, Philippines — Seventies and '80s romantic balladeer Anthony Castelo is ready to open his heart once again to his fans and music lovers.

The hitmaker behind songs "Balatkayo," "Nang Dahil sa Pag-ibig," "Hahanapin Ko," and "Kaibigan" launched his new album last February 16 at the RJ Bravo Lounge in Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City.

‘’If you open my heart now, these are some of the songs you will hear,’’ Castelo said in a recent interview.

There are strong touches of jazz and Latin beats in the album "Pangarap Mo'y Makakamit" that lend both soul, spunk and character to some of the cuts.

‘’In my time, when I would be working with a producer, I’d be given a set of songs to record, and that was it. It feels good to have some kind of artistic control in my material now,’’ he shared.

Co-written with Sen. Tito Sotto, the album features the tracks "Minamahal Kita, Pilipinas," Ikaw Ang Mahal Ko," "Salamat Po, Panginoon," "Mahal Kita," "Let's Fall In Love Again," "I Got Love," "A Letter To The Lord," "Dakilang Lahi," and "I'm Coming Home Philippine Islands."

The songs were produced and recorded within a span of several years, some dating back to the time the singer was still based in Los Angeles, California. They were rearranged and re-recorded in collaboration with Mitch Morala, former musical director of the famed 70s all-Fil-Am group, Society of Seven.

Recording was done at the Morala Studios in L.A. and in Bohol, Philippines. The album also features saxophonist, Ian Jacinto, on songs "I Got Love" and "I’m Coming Home, Philippine Islands." Background vocals are by Lyric Williams and Mari Nallos.

Musical arrangment was by Morala, mastering by Jose "JV" Valledo and album cover by Raymark Aguilar.

"Pangarap Mo'y Makakamit" is now available on Spotify.