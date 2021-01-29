Side A reunites to hold concerts for charity

MANILA, Philippines — The original members of OPM band Side A are set to reunite for a benefit show titled “Calesa Side A Redux” on January 30.

The show will feature the line-up of Side A that recorded their self-titled debut album in 1989 under Ivory Records.

That line-up features brothers Rodel (lead vocals and saxophone) and Naldy Gonzalez (keyboards), Mar Dizon (drums), Joey Benin (bass), Pido Lalimarmo (guitar) and Kelly Badon (guitar).

Rodel said they are excited for the reunion concert and it feels good that their fans from the '80s are now professionals.

“It’s amazing how there’s a lot of people that used to watch us at the Hyatt Calesa Bar that are now professionals and have remained loyal to us. We want to bring back the old songs that we used to play at Calesa plus more. We’re excited for this virtual concert since it’s also a reunion for us. And for a good cause as well,” Rodel said.

“For example Ateneo Batch ‘88. These were college students back in the day when they were watching us. Now they paved the way for us, and sponsored us for our first ever virtual concert coming January 30, 2021,” he added.

The proceeds of Calesa Side A Redux will go to several charitable institutions that are sponsored by Ateneo de Manila University college Batch ’88.

Side A was formed in 1985 when various members of Filipino bands performing in Singapore returned to Manila and found themselves jamming together.

By 1987, they were mainstays in the old Hyatt Manila’s popular Calesa Bar and Lounge where they performed seven days a week.

It was during one packed show at the Hyatt where the band was spotted by Bert de Leon, the director of "Eat Bulaga," "Sharon Cuneta Show" and "Bubble Gang," to name a few, and became a big fan. He offered to help the band secure a recording contract and that turned out to be Ivory Records.

Included in that first album were songs like “Di Pa Huli,”“Windows of our Souls,” and “Eva Marie.”

Since the pandemic hit in early 2020, Ateneo Batch ‘88 has raised over P3 million for Alpabasa, PJPS, Tanging Yaman Foundation, Inc., JesuitAid, and the Jesuit Volunteers Philippines.

Tickets to the “Calesa Side A Redux” online concert (slated for 11:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.) cost P1,000. Tickets may be purchased at carlopacific.com or ktx.ph.