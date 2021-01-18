SB19, The Juans win big at 6th Wish Music Awards

MANILA, Philippines — SB19, Pinoy pop's most popular quintet, took home three awards at Sunday's virtual 6th Wish Music Awards (WMAs). Tying with them is pop rock band, The Juans.

SB19 received three awards, namely, Wish Pop Song of the Year for “Love Goes”, Wish Group of the Year, and Wishers' Choice.

The Juans, meawnhile, also got three. These are Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year for “Hindi Tayo Pwede," Wishclusive collaboration of the Year with Janine Teñoso for “BTNS (Bakit ‘To Nangyari Sa’tin)" and Best Quarantine-Produced Song for "Manalangin."

In all of the speeches, SB19 thanked its ever-supportive fanbase, A'TIN, who helped trended #SB19at6thWishMusicAwards on Sunday evening.

The group also thanked and dedicated their awards to their fellow Original Pinoy Music (OPM) artists. Stell called out The Juans and Juanistas in one of their acceptance speeches and expressed his hope for OPM.

"Sana hanggang sa dulo tuloy pa rin ang OPM. Sama sama tayong aangat. We go up!" said Stell.

Julie Anne San Jose and the indie folk, nine-piece band Ben&Ben also took home awards.

Julie Anne took home Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year for "Nobela" and Wish R&B Song of the Year for "Better."

Ben&Ben also went home with two awards, namely, Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year for "Araw-Araw" and Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year for "Lifetime."

As part of this year's WMAs, the winners' chosen beneficiaries were given P100,000 while the winning artist/acts received P25,000. Aside from these, P300,000 was donated to three organizations that provide support to affected workers in the live events and music industries. The beneficiaries are National Live Events Coalition PH, Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-Aawit, and Roadie Superstar. This year's KDR Icon of Music Philantrophy awardee is Journey vocalist Arnel Pineda whose Arnel Pineda Foundation, Inc., received P70,000.

A total of 70 acts were nominated in 20 categories. The nominees were those who performed at the popular Wish Bus and who had released songs from November 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

Winners were determined through a select panel of judges (70%) and through online votes (30%). For this year's WMAs, Wish 107.5 received a 3.9 million votes from the public through its website and mobile app.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Major Awards

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year: The Juans – “Hindi Tayo Pwede” (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.)

Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year: Darren Espanto – “Sasagipin Kita” (Beneficiary: Save the Children Philippines)

Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year: Skusta Clee – “Zebbiana” (Beneficiary: ChildHope Philippines)

Wishclusive Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year: Unique Salonga – “Sino” (Beneficiary: Save the Children Philippines)

Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year: Michael Pacquiao – “Hate” (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.)

Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year: Julie Anne San Jose – “Nobela” (chosen beneficiary to be updated)

Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year: Ben&Ben – “Araw-Araw” (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, Inc.)

Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year: The Juans, Janine Teñoso – “BTNS (Bakit ‘To Nangyari Sa’tin)” (Beneficiaries: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc. and Operation Smile Foundation Philippines, Inc.)

Wish Pop Song of the Year: “Love Goes” – SB19 (Beneficiary: House of Refuge Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Ballad Song of the Year: “Hanggang Sa Huli” – Moira Dela Torre (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation, Inc.)

Wish R&B Song of the Year: “Better” – Julie Anne San Jose (chosen beneficiary to be updated)

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year: “Lakas” – COLN (Beneficiary: Save the Children Philippines)

Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year: “ABAKADA” – Gloc-9 (ft. Mark Beats) (Beneficiary: Philippine Cancer Society)

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year: “Teka Lang” – EMMAN *Posthumous award (Beneficiary: Philippine Cancer Society)

Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year: “Lifetime” – Ben&Ben (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Song Collaboration of the Year: “Habangbuhay” – Noel Cabangon, Leanne & Naara (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.; Cabangon’s beneficiary to be updated)

Best Quarantine-Produced Song: “Manalangin” – The Juans (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Zild (Beneficiary: Save Palawan Seas Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Group of the Year: SB19 (Beneficiary: House of Refuge Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Artist of the Year: Gloc-9 (Beneficiary: Philippine Cancer Society)

Special Recognitions

Wishers’ Choice Award: SB19

KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy: Arnel Pineda

KDR Icon of Musical Excellence: Rey Valera

Wishclusive Elite Circle Awardees

Bronze Wishclusive Elite Circle (10 million views)

* Al James – “Pwede Ba” (Lola Amour cover)

* CLR, Omar Baliw – “K&B”

* Michael Pacquiao – “Hate”

* Skusta Clee – “Zebbiana”

Silver Wishclusive Elite Circle (25 million views)

* Darren Espanto, Morissette – “A Whole New World”

* Magnus Haven – “Imahe”

* Moira Dela Torre – “Malaya”

Gold Wishclusive Elite Circle (50 million views)

* Callalily – “Magbalik”

* Pricetagg (ft. CLR) – “Kontrabida”

Platinum Wishclusive Elite Circle (75 million views)

* O.C. Dawgs – “Pauwi Nako”