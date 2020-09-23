KOREAN WAVE
Kyle Echarri dispels 'chick boy' rumors with latest single 'I'm Serious'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Teen actor-singer Kyle Echarri dropped his latest single "I'm Serious," which he also wrote and produced under Star POP. 

The recent project marks Kyle's first stint as a singer-songwriter and music producer. 

“I really wanted to let people feel who Kyle really is, so what I did was write all the songs in this album,” he said.

Kyle said he wrote the song to address assumptions about him being a “chick boy.”

“For me, the best thing to do now is just spread positivity and love to one another. When something negative was thrown at me, I guess I translated it into something positive. I just really wanted to spread love to everyone,” he explained.

Label head Rox Santos served as the supervising producer of Kyle’s upcoming album, which will include “I’m Serious.”

Fifteen lucky fans who won Star POP’s contest on Twitter got to hear the track in advance via a virtual fan meet and listening party on September 9.

In 2018, Kyle released hit song "Pangako," which climbed to the top spot of iTunes PH’s Top 100 Songs Chart upon its release.

"I'm Serious" can be accessed in various digital streaming platforms.

