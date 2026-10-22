Keanu Reeves in talks to star opposite Don Lee in James Wan remake

"John Wick" star Keanu Reeves is in talks to star with Don Lee in James Wan's remake of the 2019 Korean movie "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil."

MANILA, Philippines – Keanu Reeves is reportedly in negotiation to star with Don Lee for James Wan’s remake of the 2019 Korean crime flick “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil”.

Deadline reported that Paramount is tapping the “John Wick” star in the film that will see Don Lee reprise his role as the crime boss who teams up with a police officer to solve a case involving a serial killer.

Reeves’ role in the film was not disclosed but pundits said it would likely be the role of the police officer.

In the original 2019 film, Kim Mu-yeol, the breakout star from this year’s hit K-drama series “Teach You A Lesson,” played the cop who teams up with Don Lee’s Jang Dong-soo.

The remake will be penned by Eric Pearson based on the previous drafts by Shay Hatten and Brian Helgeland.

Wan is also producing the film alongside Michael Clear and Jason Blum via Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Other producers include Don Lee via Big Punch Global, Sylvester Stallone and D. Matt Geller via Balboa Productions, Chris S. Lee via B&C Group, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

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