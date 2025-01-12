^

‘Godzilla Minus One,’ ‘Haikyu,’ ‘Monster’ to screen at 2025 Japanese Film Festival in Manila

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 2:49pm
'Godzilla Minus One,' 'Haikyu,' 'Monster' to screen at 2025 Japanese Film Festival in Manila
'Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle,' 'Monster,' and 'Dito' are among the films showing at the upcoming 2025 Japanese Film Festival in Manila.
The Japan Foundation Manila, Shueisha, Toho, DitO Production Committee by Jumpei Tainaka

MANILA, Philippines — The Japan Foundation, Manila has released the list of movies, including the 2023 hit epic kaiju film “Godzilla Minus One” and the Philippine-set “Dito,” for the 2025 edition of the Japanese Film Festival. 

The line-up features a variety of films, ranging from critically acclaimed to popular titles. 

Leading the list is the 37th “Godzilla” movie in the popular cinematic franchise. Released in October 2023, “Godzilla Minus One” won Best Visual Effects at last year’s 96th Academy Awards. 

Fans of the popular manga and anime title “Haikyu!!” will be able to catch the anime’s direct sequel with “Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle.” 

“Monster” and “Perfect Days” each picked up awards at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. 

“Monster” is Cannes’ winning director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s psychological drama mystery thriller about a mother who investigates her son’s strange behavior. It won the Queer Palm and Best Screenplay at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. 

“Perfect Days” is another drama by German Wim Wenders that picked up at the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury and Best Actor for Koji Yakusho. It became the first Japanese movie directed by a non-Japanese filmmaker to be nominated as the Japanese entry at last year’s 96th Academy Awards. 

Filipino boxing icon Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao makes a special appearance in “Dito,” set in Manila, Philippines. 

“Dito” is the directorial debut of Japanese actor Yuki Takashi, who plays the main role of a Japanes boxer who relocates to the Philippines after leaving his wife and child in Japan. Years later, his grown-up daughter finds in living in Manila’s slums as a boxer. 

Apart from Pacquiao, Filipino actors Lou Veloso, Buboy Villar and Mon Confiado are part of the cast. 

WATCH: Manny Pacquiao, Buboy Villar, Mon Confiado in Japanese film shot in the Philippines

The other films in the 2025 Japanese Film Festival are “Akira,” “Sand Land,” “Let’s Go Karaoke!,” “Our Secret Diary,” “The Imaginary,” “Matched,” and “Under the Open Sky.”  

Venues and screening schedules will be announced at a later date. — Video from Cinema Torukawa YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Voltes V,' 'Slam Dunk,' 'Detective Conan' lead Japanese Film Festival 2024 lineup

