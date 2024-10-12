'Freaky Friday 2,' live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' get mid-2025 release dates

MANILA, Philippines — Disney announced the 2025 release dates for its upcoming movies "Freakier Friday," the sequel to 2003's "Freaky Friday," and the live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch."

"Lilo & Stitch" will arrive first on May 23 (likely the 21st in the Philippines), with Maia Kealoha starring as Lilo and Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch.

The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed movie will be going up against the eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise headlined by Tom Cruise.

Similar to the original animated film from 2002, the lonely Lilo and her older sister Nani (Filipino-American Sydney Agudong) come across a blue alien and mistake him for a dog.

Tia Carrere (the Filipino-American who voiced Nani), Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee are cast in the upcoming Lilo movie, while newcomers are Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and Courtney B. Vance.

"Freakier Friday," meanwhile, is set for an August 8 (likely the 6th in the Philippines) release, once again headlined by Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The only other movie also eyeing that date is the still-untitled Paul Thomas Anderson film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

"The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter," goes the synopsis. "As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

Returning with Lohan and Curtis from the first film are Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

Newcomers include Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons, and Julia Butters.

