^

Movies

'Freaky Friday 2,' live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' get mid-2025 release dates

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 11:26am
'Freaky Friday 2,' live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' get mid-2025 release dates
Promotional images for 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Freakier Friday'
Disney

MANILA, Philippines — Disney announced the 2025 release dates for its upcoming movies "Freakier Friday," the sequel to 2003's "Freaky Friday," and the live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch."

"Lilo & Stitch" will arrive first on May 23 (likely the 21st in the Philippines), with Maia Kealoha starring as Lilo and Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch.

The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed movie will be going up against the eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise headlined by Tom Cruise.

Similar to the original animated film from 2002, the lonely Lilo and her older sister Nani (Filipino-American Sydney Agudong) come across a blue alien and mistake him for a dog.

Tia Carrere (the Filipino-American who voiced Nani), Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee are cast in the upcoming Lilo movie, while newcomers are Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and Courtney B. Vance.

Related: Maris Racal starrer 'Sunshine' to make festival rounds before Philippine premiere

"Freakier Friday," meanwhile, is set for an August 8 (likely the 6th in the Philippines) release, once again headlined by Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The only other movie also eyeing that date is the still-untitled Paul Thomas Anderson film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

"The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter," goes the synopsis. "As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

Returning with Lohan and Curtis from the first film are Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

Newcomers include Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons, and Julia Butters.

RELATED: Sega ninja game 'Shinobi' getting movie treatment

vuukle comment

DISNEY

FREAKY FRIDAY

JAMIE LEE CURTIS

LILO AND STITCH

LINDSAY LOHAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New 'Joker' film tops North America box office
5 days ago

New 'Joker' film tops North America box office

5 days ago
Warner Bros.' "Joker: Folie a Deux," a dark new musical Batman spinoff, earned an estimated $40 million over the weekend to...
Movies
fbtw
Marcos places Film Academy of the Philippines under DTI
6 days ago

Marcos places Film Academy of the Philippines under DTI

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The Film Academy of the Philippines has been reassigned from the Department of Education to the Department of Trade and ...
Movies
fbtw
'School of Rock' co-stars engaged, 20 years since first encounter
8 days ago

'School of Rock' co-stars engaged, 20 years since first encounter

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Two former child actors that starred in the 2003 comedy film "School of Rock" with Jack Black are now engaged.
Movies
fbtw
&lsquo;The Wild Robot&rsquo; review: Movie more complex, beautiful than its simple title
8 days ago

‘The Wild Robot’ review: Movie more complex, beautiful than its simple title

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
Today’s world with a 50-50 love and loathe relationship with Artificial Intelligence (AI) is mirrored 100% in DreamWorks...
Movies
fbtw
Studio Ghibli films to screen in Southeast Asian cinemas, including Philippines, for next 5 years
8 days ago

Studio Ghibli films to screen in Southeast Asian cinemas, including Philippines, for next 5 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Japanese film company Studio Ghibli has entered a distribution deal with Singapore-based mm2 Entertainment to release...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with