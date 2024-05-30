^

WATCH: Disney drops 'Moana 2' teaser trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 12:02pm
WATCH: Disney drops 'Moana 2' teaser trailer
Posters for 'Moana 2'
Disney

MANILA, Philippines — Disney released its first teaser trailer for "Moana 2," the sequel set three years after the events of the 2016 animated film, and again featuring the voices of Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson.

The teaser video begins with a hermit crab attempting to move into another shell; the titular character, however, picks up the empty shell and replaces it with another one.

Likely on the same beach, the video cuts to Moana taking another shell from her hip and blows into it like a horn, with all these scenes unfolding over a chorus of voices.

The clip then transitions to Moana and her people, the former struck by lightning during a ceremony. Another scene shows Moana testing a ritual drum, only to be interrupted by her pet rooster Heihei (a returning Alan Tudyk).

"This is a call from the ancestors, to sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean," narrates Cravalho's Moana.

WATCH: 'Moana' 2 teaser trailer

Quick clips show Moana traversing the seas and the many dangers that come with it right before the title card.

The teaser trailer ends with Johnson's Maui shapeshifting from a shark to an eagle before landing on Moana's boat, quipping that both Heihei and Moana's pet pig Pua are "boat snacks."

"Bacon AND eggs? Why didn't you bring the pig last time?" goes Maui.

Temuera Morrison and Filipino-American Nicole Scherzinger return as Moana's parents, Tui and Sina.

Johnson is also set to portray Maui in a live-action adaptation of Moana, which was moved for release to July 2026.

"Moana 2" is currently set for a November 27 release in the Philippines. — Video from Walt Disney Studio Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Filipino animated short film wins at 2 Florida festivals

