'Nangapa ulit kami': Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo share story behind 'Hello, Love, Again' teaser

'Hello, Love, Goodbye' director Cathy Garcia-Sampana is flanked by her actors Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards at the special announcement of their movie's sequel titled 'Hello, Love, Again' held on May 19, 2024 in ABS-CBN.

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo admitted that they had to rediscover their "Hello, Love, Goodbye" characters when they did the teaser shoot for its upcoming sequel "Hello, Love, Again."

Star Cinema and GMA Pictures will collaborate for the first time in the said sequel scheduled for release in Philippine theaters on November 13.

As part of its promotions, Alden and Kathryn shot a teaser where Kathryn's Joy is seen looking at a snowy mountain in Canada, where the sequel will be set. She turns her head and finds that Alden's Ethan has finally visited her from Hong Kong. In the 2019 film, they had to part ways to pursue their dreams and fulfill their promises to their families. Ethan remained in Hong Kong, while Joy pushed through with her plan of migrating to Canada.

"Shino-shoot pa lang namin 'yung teaser, naramdaman ko na e kung ano 'yung mga nangyayari, which also excites me. Siyempre may takot din kasi 'yun 'yung last time na naka-trabaho ko si Direk and si Kath," Alden said.

Apart from them, Cathy Garcia-Sampana will return to direct the sequel, so with writers Carmi Raymundo and Krystal San Miguel.

"Gaya ng sinabi ni Kath, hindi ko alam on how we're going to react to one another again after five years. More of the takot, it's more of the excitement e," added the actor during last Sunday's special announcement confirming the sequel held in ABS-CBN.

Kathryn, meanwhile, said that it was sort of a reunion for them when she saw that almost the same crew from 2019 were present at their sequel teaser shoot. She also wore the same scarf that she wore in the 2019 film.

"'Yung feeling na parang reunion. Nag-take na si Direk Cathy parang nangapa ulit kami. Of course, we're familiar with the characters pero ang tagal na nu'ng five years. Parang nawala na siya sa katawan mo. But then excited kami and kinakabahan pareho kung paano kami papasok sa characters nina Joy and Ethan," she said.

