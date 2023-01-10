Summer MMFF to finally push through this April

The logo of the upcoming Metro Manila Film Fest Summer Festival is shown in this July 25, 2022 file photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes announced that the inaugural summer edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) will finally be launched this year.

In a statement released on Monday, January 9, Artes said that the Summer MMFF edition, in partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP), will be launched in April.

“We will release the deadline of submission of entries as early as we can so that interested producers and filmmakers may be guided accordingly,” Artes said.

The summer screening will run for 11 days, from April 8 to 18 in cinemas nationwide. The parade of stars will be on April 1 while the awards night will be on April 11.

MMDA was supposed to launch its first edition in 2020 but it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artes also announced that the MMFF 2022 has reached its target total of P500 million in gross ticket sales.

"We are delighted to announce that we were able to reach our target gross sales amounting to P500 million considering that we are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

