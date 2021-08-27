






































































 




   

   









FULL LIST: 44th Gawad Urian 2021 nominees
“Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story,” the only animated film nominated, is also the automatic winner of the best animation category.
Netflix/Released

                     

                        

                           
FULL LIST: 44th Gawad Urian 2021 nominees

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2021 - 6:49pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released its list of nominees for the 44th edition of Gawad Urian earlier today.



Kapamilya actresses Charlie Dizon, Bela Padilla, Shaina Magdayao and Sue Ramirez led the nominees in the Best Actress category. Joining them in the prestigious category are Christine Reyes, Lovi Poe, Glaiza de Castro, Alessandra de Rossi and Jasmine Curtis.



In the Best Actor category, the nominees are Elijah Canlas, Enchong Dee, Noel Escondo, Keann Johnson, Nanding Josef, Adrian Lindayag, Zanjoe Marudo and JC Santos. 



Sci-fi thriller "Midnight in a Perfect World" led with nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. "Lahi, Hayop" by Lav Diaz has eight nominations, while "Kitsugi," "Watch List," and “Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story” have seven nominations each.



The 44th Gawad Urian awarding ceremony will be held on October 6, with livestreaming on YouTube and the organization’s Facebook page.



Here is the full list of nominees:



Best Sound



"Aswang"



"Fan Girl"



"Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story"



"Kintsugi"



"Lahi, Hayop"



"Midnight in a Perfect World"



Best Music



"The Boy Foretold by the Stars"



"Fan Girl"



"Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story"



"The Highest Peak"



"On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets"



"Midnight in a Perfect World"



Best Editing



"Alter Me"



"Aswang"



"Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story"



"He Who is Without Sin"



"Kintsugi"



"Magikland"



"Memories of Forgetting"



"Midnight in a Perfect World"



"A Thousand Cuts"



Best Cinematography



"Alter Me"



"Aswang"



"The Boy Foretold by the Stars"



"Fan Girl"



"Finding Agnes"



"Kintsugi"



"Lahi, Hayop"



"Magikland"



"Malaya"



"Midnight in a Perfect World"



"Memories of Forgetting"



"Untrue"



"Watch List"



Best Production Design



"Alter Me"



"Finding Agnes"



"Kintsugi"



"Malaya"



"Magikland"



"Memories of Forgetting"



"Midnight in a Perfect World"



"On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets"



"Untrue"



"Watch List"



Best Screenplay



"The Boy Foretold by the Stars"



"Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story"



"Kintsugi"



"Lahi, Hayop"



"Memories of Forgetting"



"Midnight in a Perfect World"



"On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets"



"Watch List"



Best Supporting Actor 



Micko Laurente ("Watch List") 



Jake Macapagal ("Watch List")



Jess Mendoza ("Watch List") 



Dino Pastrano ("Midnight in a Perfect World")



Enzo Pineda ("He Who is Without Sin")



Best Supporting Actress



Sandy Andalong ("Finding Agnes")



Lolita Carbon ("Lahi, Hayop")



Dexter Doria ("Memories of Forgetting")



Hazel Orencio ("Lahi, Hayop")



Bing Pimentel ("Midnight in a Perfect World")



Best Actor



Elijah Canlas ("He Who is Without Sin")



Enchong Dee ("Alter Me")



Noel Escondo ("Memories of Forgetting")



Keann Johnson ("The Boy Foretold by the Stars")



Nanding Josef ("Lahi, Hayop")



Adrian Lindayag ("The Boy Foretold by the Stars")



Zanjoe Marudo ("Malaya")



JC Santos ("On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets")



Best Actress



Jasmine Curtis-Smith ("Alter Me")



Glaiza de Castro ("Midnigt in a Perfect World")



Alessandra de Rossi ("Watch List")



Charlie Dizon ("Fan Girl")



Shaina Magdayao ("Tagpuan")



Bela Padilla ("On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets")



Lovi Poe ("Malaya")



Sue Ramirez ("Finding Agnes")



Cristine Reyes ("Untrue")



Best Director



Joselito Altarejos ("Memories of Forgetting")



Alyx Arumpac ("Aswang")



Dodo Dayao ("Midnight in a Perfect World")



Lav Diaz ("Lahi, Hayop")



Ramona Diaz ("A Thousand Cuts")



Dolly Dulu ("The Boy Foretold by the Stars")



Lawrence Fajardo ("Kintsugi")



Antoinette Jadaone ("Fan Girl")



Avid Liongoren ("Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story")



Ben Rekhi ("Watch List")



Irene Villamor ("On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets")



Best Animation



"Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story" (winner)



Best Picture



"Aswang"



"Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story"



"Kintsugi"



"Lahi, Hayop"



"Midnight in a Perfect World"



"A Thousand Cuts"



"Watch List"

 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

