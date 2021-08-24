Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos film wins big in Switzerland

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos congratulated director Carlo Manatad and her co-star Daniel Padilla for the milestone win of their movie "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" (Whether the Weather is Fine).

The film about typhoon "Yolanda" won the Cinema e Gioventu Prize (Youth Jury Prize) at the recent 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

"This is indeed the fruit of all of your sacrifices," wrote Santos on Instagram.

She tagged Daniel and former MNL48 member Rans Rifol and said she is happy to be journeying with them in their career's "unforgettable moment." It is Rifol's debut movie after leaving the popular girl group.

"Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" is the only Philippine film selected to compete at the Locarno Festival’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente (Filmmakers of the Present Competition). The festival is known for highlighting works from up and coming directors around the world.

It focuses on the story of a young man fighting to survive while searching desperately for missing loved ones.

"Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" is based on Manatad’s own experiences from the aftermath of typhoon "Yolanda" that devastated Central Philippines in November 2013.

“The Cinema e Gioventu Award means a lot for me as a young filmmaker. As someone who just started delving into feature filmmaking, cinema for me, has always been a medium that transcends national and cultural boundaries. I am humbled and excited by this recognition and will continue to work hard in giving a voice to my fellow Filipinos through stories that have yet to be told,” said Manatad.

Globe Studios produced the movie alongside local production houses Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire, Quantum Films, iWanTFC, Dreamscape, Blacksheep, CBM Films and international partners AAND Company (Singapore), KawanKawan Media (Indonesia) and Weydemann Bros. (Germany).

The film is also invited to the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival from September 9 to 12, under the Contemporary World Cinema section.

“Globe Studios plays a role in telling the stories of ordinary Filipinos. We fund and produce films that we see would allow audiences, local and foreign, to better appreciate our unique culture,” Quark Henares, Head of Globe Studios said.

He added, “The film project was already greenlit when I came into Globe Studios and even then, I knew it was a great story to tell -- one that would not only enlighten its audiences, but also inspire the Filipinos amid these trying times.“