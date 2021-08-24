






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos film wins big in Switzerland
The film about typhoon "Yolanda" won the Cinema e Gioventu Prize (Youth Jury Prize) at the recent 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.
Globe/Released

                     

                        

                           
Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos film wins big in Switzerland

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2021 - 6:26pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos congratulated director Carlo Manatad and her co-star Daniel Padilla for the milestone win of their movie "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" (Whether the Weather is Fine).



The film about typhoon "Yolanda" won the Cinema e Gioventu Prize (Youth Jury Prize) at the recent 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.



"This is indeed the fruit of all of your sacrifices," wrote Santos on Instagram.



She tagged Daniel and former MNL48 member Rans Rifol and said she is happy to be journeying with them in their career's "unforgettable moment." It is Rifol's debut movie after leaving the popular girl group.



"Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" is the only Philippine film selected to compete at the Locarno Festival’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente (Filmmakers of the Present Competition). The festival is known for highlighting works from up and coming directors around the world.



It focuses on the story of a young man fighting to survive while searching desperately for missing loved ones.



"Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" is based on Manatad’s own experiences from the aftermath of typhoon "Yolanda" that devastated Central Philippines in November 2013.



“The Cinema e Gioventu Award means a lot for me as a young filmmaker. As someone who just started delving into feature filmmaking, cinema for me, has always been a medium that transcends national and cultural boundaries. I am humbled and excited by this recognition and will continue to work hard in giving a voice to my fellow Filipinos through stories that have yet to be told,” said Manatad.



Globe Studios produced the movie alongside local production houses Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire, Quantum Films, iWanTFC, Dreamscape, Blacksheep, CBM Films and international partners AAND Company (Singapore), KawanKawan Media (Indonesia) and Weydemann Bros. (Germany).



The film is also invited to the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival from September 9 to 12, under the Contemporary World Cinema section.



“Globe Studios plays a role in telling the stories of ordinary Filipinos. We fund and produce films that we see would allow audiences, local and foreign, to better appreciate our unique culture,” Quark Henares, Head of Globe Studios said.



He added, “The film project was already greenlit when I came into Globe Studios and even then, I knew it was a great story to tell -- one that would not only enlighten its audiences, but also inspire the Filipinos amid these trying times.“


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CHARO SANTOS
                                                      DANIEL PADILLA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' new trailer goes viral; shows Filipino Jacob Batalon, Doctor Strange
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 hours ago

                              
                              
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' new trailer goes viral; shows Filipino Jacob Batalon, Doctor Strange


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Marvel Entertainment dropped the trailer of its upcoming movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" today and it became an instant hit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Cinemalaya 2021 winners; films now available for streaming
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
LIST: Cinemalaya 2021 winners; films now available for streaming


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The short film "An Sadit Na Planeta" bagged most awards at the 17th Cinemalaya Film Festival virtual awards ceremony yesterday, including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Free movie, 'secrets' revealed as KathNiel marks 10th anniversary as love team
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Free movie, 'secrets' revealed as KathNiel marks 10th anniversary as love team


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Hardcore fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, otherwise known as KathNiel, will have more reasons to check out the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wolverine meets Bogart in Jackman sci-fi 'Reminiscence'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Wolverine meets Bogart in Jackman sci-fi 'Reminiscence'


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Hugh Jackman helped pioneer the superhero sequels that dominate modern megaplexes, but the former "X-Men" actor leapt at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Orc-ward! Amazon moves 'Lord of the Rings' to UK
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Orc-ward! Amazon moves 'Lord of the Rings' to UK


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Amazon on Friday dumped New Zealand as the location of its big-budget "The Lord of The Rings" series after just one season,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Disney streaming booms as theaters grapple with pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Disney streaming booms as theaters grapple with pandemic


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
US entertainment giant Disney said Thursday its online streaming services have boomed while it grapples with how to release...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with