How Enchong Dee, Jasmine Curtis-Smith heated up in ‘Alter Me’

MANILA, Philippines — Starting out as strangers, “Alter Me” stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Enchong Dee revealed how they were able to develop a lasting friendship upon working on their on-screen chemistry for the film.

Enchong said he’s happy with their friendship, as Jasmine is someone he would want to talk with every day about life.

“We started as strangers and ended our film with a good friendship, something that I would want to do another film with or whatever we can do regarding our work. At the same time, someone that I would hang out with even sa labas na ng trabaho,” the actor shared in an interview with Philstar.com and other entertainment media.

Jasmine added that their friendship fueled the natural chemistry for their characters.

“Madali lang naman pakisamahan si Enchong, and he’s got really good energy that is in line with his character. In essence, 'yung character ko just had to react to that,” she said.

Meanwhile, “Alter Me” director RC Delos Reyes also shared the inspiration behind the film, highlighting the connections being made in the advent of technology.

“Hindi naman talaga yung kwento tungkol sa alter. It’s more on the connections that they build in real life, which are more important... At the end of the day, I feel that the online world can be curated,” Delos Reyes said.

“Alter Me” is currently streaming on Netflix.

"To better connect with other people — and her own emotions — an HR manager seeks the mentorship of a coveted escort, who soon opens her heart," reads the film's Netflix synopsis.